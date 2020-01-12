Iran’s only female Olympic medalist says she has defected

Loading...

Iran’s only female Olympic medalist has announced that she will drop out in an online letter describing herself as “one of the millions of oppressed women in the country.”

Taekwondo champion Kimia Alizadeh, who won a bronze medal at the Rio Olympics in 2016, criticized Iran’s political system in a social media post on Sunday. the country’s authorities blame it as a propaganda tool.

Plus:

The 21-year-old girl hinted at an Instagram post written in Farsi that had moved to Europe, but her location is unknown. Iran’s semi-official ISNA news agency reported earlier this month that Alizadeh had emigrated to the Netherlands.

“Nobody invited me to Europe and I didn’t receive any tempting offer. But I accept the pain and difficulties of nostalgia because I didn’t want to be part of hypocrisy, lies, injustice and flattery,” he said. .

Alizadeh said the authorities of the Islamic Republic have attributed his success to his management and the fact that he was wearing a headscarf, which is mandatory for women in Iran.

“I am one of the millions of oppressed women in Iran who have been playing for years … I set up what they told me and repeated what they asked. Every sentence they ordered, I repeated,” he wrote.

“None of us is important to them, we are just tools.”

Alizadeh added that while the government exploited her sporting success politically, officials humiliated her with comments such as: “It is not good for a woman to stretch her legs!”

Mahin Farhadizadeh, deputy minister of Iranian sport, said he had not read Alizadeh’s publication, but believed she “always wanted to continue her physiotherapy studies,” ISNA reported.

Alizadeh said at the time that he won the medal in the 57 kg category that had made her happy for Iranian girls. In his Sunday post, however, it seemed torn by his decision.

“Should I start with hello, goodbye or compassion? Hello, oppressed people of Iran, goodbye, noble people of Iran, my deepest sympathy with you,” he wrote.

Last week, 176 people, many of whom were dual nationals, were killed when the Iranian army wrongly shot down a Ukrainian plane on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, at least 56 Iranians died in a rush at the funeral of military commander Qassem Soleimani, who died in an American air raid.

The authorities would humiliate Alizadeh by saying that it is not good for a woman to stretch her legs, she said (File: Issei Kato / Reuters)

In his Sunday post, Alizadeh said he wanted nothing more than “taekwondo, safety and a happy and healthy life.”

Alizadeh is the third Iranian athlete who no longer represented the country in recent months.

In December, the Iranian Chess Federation said the best chess champion, Alireza Firouzja, had decided not to play for Iran because of the country’s informal ban on competing against Israeli players.

Three months earlier, the International Judo Federation said that Iranian judoka Saeid Mollaei had refused to return for fear of his safety after ignoring the orders of his national federation to withdraw from fighting for a possible final encounter with a Israeli opponent