Iran’s Revolutionary Guard says it has shot the satellite

(TEHRAN, Iran) – The Iranian Revolutionary Guard announced Wednesday that it has placed the first star of the Islamic Republic in circulation, describing what experts described as a space program and a surprise event. in the wake of the conflict with the United States.

There is no direct evidence of the shooting of the satellite, which the Army calls it “Noor,” or light. The U.S. Department of State and the Pentagon, who claim that such a commitment to the development of Iran’s missile program, did not immediately respond to questions.

However, such direct attacks have raised concerns among experts on whether the technology used can help Iran develop its own cybernetics.

Already, Iran has rejected all of its limited nuclear and international agreements that President Donald Trump abolished from the United States in 2018. Trump’s decision to cut off a series of months of attacks that ended his strike. United States in January who killed the top. Iran’s general in Iraq, Tehran fired missiles at US forces in Iraq.

As the world has become obsessed with coronavirus and low oil history, launching a missile may signal Iran’s readiness to be dangerous.

“This raises a lot of red flags,” said Fabian Hinz, a researcher at the James Martin Center for Remote Sensing at the International Academy of Sciences in Monterey, California. “Now that you have a lot of pressure, Iran is not much.

On its website, the security official said the satellite successfully reached a distance of 425 kilometers (264 miles) above the Earth’s surface. The Guard called it the first satellite that Teheran shot.

The three-level satellite plane flew out of Iran’s central Iranian jungle, security officials said, without commenting or telling when it was first launched.

Hinz said that according to national media images, the launch seemed to have taken place at an unnamed camp near Shahroud, Iran, 330 miles (205 miles) northeast of the city. Tehran. The station is located in Semnan province, which hosts Imam Khomeini Spaceport in which Iran’s civilian program operates.

Parfin’s commander said he used Ghased’s satellite, or “Messenger,” to put the device in space, an unheard of system. It describes the system using thick and oily water.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran’s first satellite was successfully launched into the first round,” the country’s television broadcaster said. “This issue of honor took place this morning.”

Related Articles

Wednesday marks the 41st anniversary of the founding of the late Iranian President Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini. A satellite image of a satellite that appears to reveal the Quranic verse on conquering the enemy.

This Defense, which operates its military equipment in line with modern Iranian forces, is a strong force to respond to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. It was not immediately clear if the Iranian government was aware of the plan. President Hassan Rouhani delivered a 40-minute speech on Wednesday in front of his cabinet which included no mention of the start.

Iran has suffered a number of satellite shootings in recent months. The new arrivals came in February, when Iran failed to put satellite Zafar 1 in orbit around it.

The failure comes after the failure of two Payam and Doosti satellites last year, and a rocket launcher in August. A separate fire at the Imam Khomeini Space Center in February 2019 also killed three researchers, authorities said at the time.

The breakdown of the rocket attack in August attracted Trump, who later published what looked like an image posted to a photo of the failure. The unsuccessful move has raised doubts about the interference in Iran’s plan, something Trump himself quoted in a tweet at the time that the United States “was not involved in a disaster.

The United States has condemned such satellites and loudly criticized the United States Security Council’s call for Iran to refrain from carrying out a nuclear-capable missile. US officials, as well as European officials, are concerned that these attacks could help Iran develop cyber-weapons in the form of nuclear weapons.

Iran, which says it is not looking for a nuclear weapon, has continued to shoot satellite and rocket tests without military equipment. The Guard released its satellite and now calls it into question.

Tehran also said it had not violated the United States’ plan for its missile program that simply calls “Iran” not to conduct such tests. Experts to launch a missile in the west have also accused Americans of planning Iran’s use of two nuclear weapons.

But Wednesday raised new questions. While Iran is not known to have the ability to control a missile on a missile, any advance to a ballistic missile will put Europe and the US possibly within range.

The Story of Pornography

American Health Workers Have a Low Risk to Fight COVID-19

“There is nothing against us.”

In the last decade, Iran has sent more and more satellites to the satellite and in 2013 released the monkey in space.

Violence has increased in other places too. A video released by the U.S. Broadcast last week shows Iranian ships near US warplanes as they fly along the northern Persian coast near Kuwait, with U.S. military helicopters. On Sunday, the Ministry of Defense acknowledged that it had a close relationship with US war planes in the Persian Gulf, but made no allegation.

Also on Monday, the Navy said it was improving its existing missile range and now has more than 700 missiles (about 430 kilometers).

Although both are facing the same enemy that is still visible in the coronavirus outbreak, Iran and the United States remain locked in a war of revenge who are now viewing the explosion as a new battlefield.

Originally affected, Teheran is now seeking to change the world view of US sanctions by demonstrating his struggle with COVID-19, a disease caused by the virus. In Iran, the epidemic, the virus has killed 5,290 people, out of a total of 84,800 people reported.

___

Gambrell reported from Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Nasser Karimi and Mehdi Fattahi, editor-in-chief of Tehran, Iran, contributed to this report.

Get Brief. Sign up to receive the great stories you need to know now.

Thank you!



For your safety, we sent a confirmation email to the address you entered. Click the link to confirm your subscription and start receiving newsletters. If you do not get confirmation within 10 minutes, please check your folder.

Contact us at editors@time.com.

. (afiToTranslate) Iran