[iran’s-stacked-elections-are-envisioned-to-produce-a-hardline-parliament]

When Iranians go to the polls on Friday, they will take part in what might be the minimum agent and minimum honest election in the record of the Islamic Republic.

While Iran’s parliamentary elections have by no means been absolutely free and democratic, Iran’s clerical management disqualified additional than seven,000 candidates to run this 12 months, like most moderates and centrists, paving the way for tougher countrywide and foreign guidelines.

At a time when Iran is dealing with incredible problems at residence and abroad, from the likelihood of a conflict with the United States to crippling economic sanctions and a restless inhabitants, Iran’s supreme chief, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, looks to have concluded that the most effective way to take care of the turmoil is to silence dissenting voices and make certain a Parliament that approves conservative insurance policies.

“The future Parliament will be fully obedient to Khamenei, more radical in his tactic, and the small voices of dissent we hear on distinctive subject areas will be silenced,” mentioned Roozbeh Mirebrahimi, an impartial analyst from Iran based mostly in New York.