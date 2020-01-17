Iran’s supreme leader says that Trump is a “clown” who will betray Iranians

Iran’s supreme leader said that President Donald Trump is a “clown” who only pretends to support the Iranian people, but will push “a poisonous dagger” into their backs, while in eight years ago he struck a provocative tone in his first Friday sermon in Tehran.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said the massive funerals for the supreme general of Iran, who were killed in an American air raid earlier this month, show that the Iranian people support the Islamic Republic despite recent trials. He said that the “cowardly” murder of Soleimani had eliminated the most effective commander in the fight against the Islamic State Group.

In response, Iran launched a barrage of ballistic missiles aimed at US troops in Iraq without causing serious injury. Khamenei said the strike had inflicted a “blow to America’s image” as a superpower. In part of the sermon in Arabic, he said the “real punishment” would be to force the US to withdraw from the Middle East.

While the Revolutionary Guard of Iran braced itself for an American counterattack that never came, it accidentally shot a Ukrainian jetliner shortly after taking off from Tehran International Airport, killing all 176 passengers on board, including 57 Canadians and still many more on their way to Canada.

Authorities concealed their role in the tragedy for three days, initially blaming a technical problem. Their recognition of responsibility led to days of street protests, spreading security forces with live ammunition and tear gas.

Khamenei called the shooting of the plane a “bitter accident” that made Iran as sad as it made its enemies happy. He said Iran’s enemies were caught in the crash to interrogate the Islamic Republic, the Revolutionary Guard and the Armed Forces.

He also lashed out at western countries and said they are too weak to “bring Iranians to their knees.” He said that Britain, France and Germany, which are launching a dispute mechanism this week to try to bring Iran back into line with the 2015 unraveling nuclear agreement, were “vile” governments and “servants” of the United States.

He said Iran was willing to negotiate, but not with the United States.

Khamenei has held the highest office in the country since 1989 and has the final say on all major decisions. The 80-year-old leader wept openly at Soleimani’s funeral and swore “hard retribution” to the United States.

Thousands of people attended Friday prayers and occasionally interrupted his speech by singing, “God is the greatest!” and “Death to America!”

Iranian mourners gather on January 7 around a vehicle with the coffin of the killed Gen. Qassem Soleimani during the final phase of funeral processions, in his hometown of Kerman. (Atta Kenare / AFP / Getty Images)

Tensions between Iran and the United States have steadily increased since President Donald Trump withdrew the US from the 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, which imposed restrictions on his nuclear program in exchange for lifting international sanctions.

The US has since imposed crippling sanctions on Iran, including the vital oil and gas industry, putting the country in an economic crisis that has fueled several waves of sporadic, leaderless protests. Trump has openly encouraged protesters – even tweets in Farsi – in the hope that the protests and sanctions will bring fundamental change to a long-term opponent.

After Soleimani was murdered, Iran announced that it would no longer be bound by the restrictions in the nuclear agreement. European countries that tried to save the deal responded earlier this week by invoking a dispute mechanism that could lead to even more sanctions.

Khamenei was always skeptical about the nuclear agreement and claimed that the United States could not be trusted. But he allowed President Hassan Rouhani, a relatively moderate, to conclude the agreement with President Barack Obama. Since Trump’s withdrawal, he has repeatedly said that there can be no negotiations with the United States.

Khamenei last gave a Friday sermon in February 2012 when he called Israel a “cancerous tumor” and vowed to support everyone affected. He also warned of possible US attacks on Iran because of his nuclear program, and said the US would “suffer ten times more damage”.