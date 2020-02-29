[iraq-announces-five-new-coronavirus-circumstances:-health-ministry]



Iraqi women put on protecting confront masks subsequent the coronavirus outbreak, as they wander in Babylon, Iraq February 27, 2020. REUTERS/Essam al-Sudani

February 29, 2020

BAGHDAD (Reuters) – Iraq has detected 5 new cases of coronavirus, four in Baghdad and one in Babel province, the health and fitness ministry explained on Saturday, taking the total quantity of scenarios there to 13.

The individuals were being placed in quarantine, the ministry explained in a assertion.

