An Iraqi professional medical workers member checks a passenger’s temperature, amid the new coronavirus outbreak, on his arrival to Shalamcha Border Crossing among Iraq and Iran February 20, 2020. ― Reuters pic

CAIRO, Feb 21 ― Iraq banned border crossings by Iranian nationals for three days from yesterday amid fears of the coronavirus, Iraq’s point out information company reported yesterday.

The selection arrived just after Iraqi Airways suspended flights to Iran.

Two Iranians who analyzed good on Wednesday for the illness have died, whilst a few examined beneficial yesterday, using the complete range of verified conditions in Iran to five, the Iranian wellness ministry said. ― Reuters