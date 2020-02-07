Iraq is considering deepening military relations with Russia

BAGDAD – Iraq and Russia said the prospect of deepening military coordination after a US airstrike killed an Iranian top general in Iraq, according to the Iraqi Department of Defense on Thursday, given the strained relationship between Baghdad and Washington.

The Ministry statement followed a meeting in Baghdad between Lieutenant General of the Iraqi Army, General Othman Al-Ghanimi, and Iraqi Russian Ambassador to Iraq, Maksim Maksimov, and a newly arrived defense attaché.

The meeting is at an uncertain time in the future of Iraq. military relations after January 3 U. Drone attack killing Iran’s most powerful military commander, General Qassem Soleimani, and Iraqi militia leader Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis near Baghdad Airport. The attack continues to generate friction and causes powerful Shiite parties to demand a revision of the existing strategic structure between Iraq and the US-led coalition.

Al-Ghanimi praised Moscow’s role in the fight against the Islamic State group, saying that it “provided our armed forces with advanced and effective equipment and weapons that played an important role in resolving many battles,” the ministry said.

The statement states that the sides are discussing perspectives for “cooperation and coordination”. Both parties stressed the importance of information exchange and coordination to prevent the resurgence of IS.

Maksimov invited al-Ghanimi to visit Russia and meet with his counterpart, “as part of strengthening cooperation between the two sides,” the statement said.

There was no immediate comment from Moscow.

A senior Iraqi military intelligence official told The Associated Press that Russia has, among other things, agreed to offer military assistance in the wake of tense US-Iraq relations after the Soleimani murder.

“Iraq still needs reconnaissance planes. There are countries that have given signals to Iraq to support us or to equip us with reconnaissance planes such as Russia and Iran, ”said the official.

In response to the drone attack that killed Soleimani, the Iraqi parliament passed a non-binding resolution calling for US troops to withdraw. Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi then openly called for the troops to withdraw.

Since then, the Iraqi leaders have cut back on the saber-rattling rhetoric. But behind closed doors, the bitterness has poisoned the partnership.

Senior Iraqi military officials told the AP this week that Iraq had instructed its military not to turn to the US-led coalition and minimize cooperation in joint operations against the Islamic State group. Naval General Frank McKenzie, the top US commander in the Middle East, recently admitted that relations with Iraq were “in a time of turmoil”.