Iraq takes action against demonstrators after cleric Muqtada al-Sadr withdraws support

BAGDAD – Iraq has acted against anti-government demonstrators who have occupied important public places for months and killed four demonstrators in a country hit by political turmoil and violence on Saturday.

Security forces set fire to the demonstrators’ tents in southern Iraq and reopened public areas in Baghdad just hours after a powerful Shia cleric struck the movement by withdrawing his support and calling on his followers to leave the camp.

Security forces fired tear gas and shots to disperse the demonstrators in an operation to clear two sites in Baghdad. One of them was killed and 44 injured. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity in accordance with the regulations.

In response, the demonstrators called for more people to take to the streets.

Three protesters were shot dead in the southern city of Nasiriyah after a day of protesters and security forces clashes on a highway connecting the province to the oil-rich Basra in the south.

Activists said the presence of supporters of the cleric Muqtada al-Sadr and his militia group shielded the demonstrators. Without this coverage, many members of the four-month-old movement feared the worst.

Al-Sadr withdrew his support after tens of thousands of his followers staged their own anti-US adversary. Friday rally in a nearby area of ​​Baghdad, in which most anti-government protesters have not participated. A cleric spokesman said the demonstrators insulted the participants in the anti-US campaign. Rally and even blocked access to those in southern Iraq.

The events occurred in a political dispute over the appointment of the next prime minister, and they sent a clear message to the elites: the streets of Iraq were al-Sadr’s domain.

“He is regaining the cloak of a populist leader with a popular base capable of mobilizing large crowds,” said Fanar Haddad, a senior research fellow at the Middle East Institute at the National University of Singapore.

At Tahrir Square, the epicenter of the anti-government protest movement in Baghdad, demonstrators said they were afraid of what would come next.

“We are all alone now,” said 24-year-old Mustafa, who asked that his full name not be used because he feared reprisals.

The demonstrations were critical of government corruption, high unemployment and Iranian influence in Iraqi politics. Security forces crackdown has killed at least 500 demonstrators since October 1.

Iraq was also hit by tensions between the United States and Iran, which reached fever when an American drone attack killed top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani outside Baghdad airport this month.

Al-Sadr said he thought the protesters he broke with were “supporters of me and Iraq.”

“I express my disappointment and regret to all of those who questioned me among the protesters at Tahrir Square,” he said in a tweet on Friday evening. He also accused them of being “tools paid abroad”.

But spokesman Sheikh Salah al-Obaidi said that al-Sadr’s followers “will be neutral, not with or against them.”

The riots after al-Sadr’s supporters packed their tents and the calm of his anti-USA. A rally highlighted the cleric’s ability to manipulate the street at a critical time in Iraqi politics.

The political blocs still have to agree on a consensus candidate to replace outgoing Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi, who resigned under pressure from protests in December.

“For him, it’s about political capital and relevance,” said Sajad Jiyad, managing director of the Bayan Center, a think tank based in Baghdad.

Al-Sadr, whose Sairoon party won the most seats in the May 2018 general election, has rejected any candidate proposed by rival Fatah. His demonstration of power on the street is one way to ensure that the next prime minister presents the government with a sadrist-friendly agenda, analysts said.

“Al-Sadr has shown that he can bring large quantities onto the streets. By asking his followers to withdraw last night, he shows that he is the driving force behind the protests and can put an end to them if necessary,” said Jiyad.

Riot police set fire to a protest camp in a central square in the southern city of Basra early Saturday after al-Sadr’s decision on Friday, two activists said.

“The protest site is now being controlled (by the security forces) after they have used violence,” said activist Nakeeb Lueibi. “This is seen by the al-Sadr bloc as a betrayal. … After what happened in Basra last night, there will be no peace. “

According to the Baghdad Operations Command, important squares and streets in Baghdad that had been a focus of protest were reopened for access to vehicles. These included the vital Mohammed al-Qasim Street, Tayaran Square and Al-Nidhal Street.

The Ahrar Bridge, which was partially occupied by demonstrators, was also reopened, and concrete blocks on al-Khilani Square were removed.

The demonstrators feared that security forces would enter Tahrir Square.

“(Al-Sadr’s statement) gave the government the green light to suppress the demonstrations,” said Husani Ali, a 35-year-old protester.

Others said they would remain resilient.

“We asked more people to join us in Tahrir,” said Noor, a protester who only gave her last name because she feared reprisals. “We’ll put the tents back up.”

The demonstrators continued to occupy bridges that led into the heavily fortified green zone.