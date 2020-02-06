Iraq war veteran became Paralympian hoping to be on the podium in Tokyo in 2020

Sixty years after the first Paralympic Games in Rome, the athletes return to their roots and help military personnel make their traumatic transition back to post-war life.

Melissa Stockwell, a former U.S. Army officer and two-time Paralympian, continues to tell the inspiring story of how she dealt with the loss of much of her left leg from a street bomb in the Iraq war at the age of 24.

After swimming at the Beijing Paralympics in 2008, Stockwell switched to triathlon and won bronze in Rio in 2016. Now the mother of two hopes that the 2020 podium will become part of her success story and triumph over all levels of difficulty.

“My goal is to improve the team and be on the podium,” Stockwell said in a recent email interview. “My teammates Hailey Danz and Allysa Seely hope to repeat a US sweep.”

Stockwell, the first American to lose a limb in active combat, feels happy to be alive and has refused to let the setback slow her down.

She is one of many military athletes who have improved their physical and mental quality of life through sport. It is for this very reason that adaptive sport was developed to undergo physical therapy for wounded soldiers after the Second World War.

The pinnacle of many adaptive sports are the Paralympics, a version of the Olympic Games that has been adapted to the needs of athletes with disabilities.

“(I want to) show the world that athletes with disabilities can perform at their best with Olympic athletes. (I want to) prove that a disability doesn’t have to stop you from doing the things you want to do, ”said Stockwell (40).

“Sport really gave me back my life after I lost my leg, and I think it’s incredibly important to everyone, but especially to someone trying to find out what happens after a traumatic event like losing a limb can still do. “

At the Paralympics in Beijing, Stockwell qualified as the first Iraq war veteran for the games. Even though she left without a medal, she was the US flag bearer for the closing ceremony.

The next time she returned to the Paralympics, she used three different prosthetic legs during the triathlon – one for running, one for swimming and one for cycling.

She shared a podium finish with Danz and Seely on the Paralympic debut of the sport when the US did a flawless run in the PT2 class.

Stockwell, who received a Purple Heart and a Bronze Star during her stay in the U.S. Army, won three consecutive triathlon world titles in 2010, 2011 and 2012 and is now training for the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics. It is one of 240 Olympic and Paralympic hopefuls sponsored by Toyota Motor Corp. be supported to qualify for Tokyo 2020.

It has come a long way to get to this point.

In 2010, the U.S. Department of Defense organized the Warrior Games as an alternative to improve the recovery and rehabilitation of wounded, sick, and injured soldiers and veterans.

The 2013 Warrior Games in Colorado inspired British Prince Harry to launch the Invictus Games in the Paralympic style. At the first Invictus Games in London in 2014, over 400 participants from 13 nations competed in front of thousands of spectators.

Last November, Prince Harry met some of the athletes on a trip to Japan, where he visited the Nippon Foundation’s new Para Arena in Tokyo.

The Duke of Sussex interacted with wheelchair rugby, powerlifting and bocce athletes, stating that public interest in handicapped sports has “grown” since the London 2012 Paralympics.

Toshio Yamada, executive director of the Japan Para-Sports Association, said Japan could not compete against Paralympic rivals such as the United States, Britain and Iran, which have a large number of combat veterans.

But “that’s good,” he said, adding that the goal of the Paralympics is not gold medals, but the welfare of society.

Today, national Paralympic committees in different nations have reestablished the link between military rehabilitation and the Paralympic movement, which began almost 70 years ago in connection with their nation’s armed forces.

Soldiers injured in conflicts in Iraq or Afghanistan are included in their national Paralympic training programs after sports rehabilitation.

According to Ian Brittain, an internationally recognized expert in Paralympics and Disabled Sports, sports programs for military personnel are expanding due to the increase in wounded soldiers who are unable to return to active duty.

“In recent years, the use of sport in the rehabilitation and recovery processes of wounded and sick military personnel has increased in a number of countries around the world,” said Brittain in a 2016 Coventry University report.

Stockwell is just one of many injured veterans and service members who said adaptive sports helped them overcome serious injuries or illnesses to make sense of life.

When asked what role Paralympic and adaptable sports play in the life of injured service members, Stockwell said, “They bring self-esteem, self-confidence, and the idea that life doesn’t have to stop after a serious injury.”

Though disappointed with their 2008 results, Stockwell doesn’t believe that anyone with similar challenges must have Paralympic ambitions to make tragedy a triumph.

“Not everyone with a disability dreams of becoming a Paralympian, but if they do, the pipeline will help them work their way up in the hope of surviving on the world’s largest sports stage.”