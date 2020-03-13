Iraqi armed forces condemns U.S. airstrikes

Iraq’s armed forces condemned overnight U.S. airstrikes on Friday, declaring they had killed 6 men and women and describing them as a violation of sovereignty and a qualified aggression from the nation’s official armed forces.

The United States claimed it carried out the sequence of strikes on Thursday versus an Iran-backed militia in Iraq that it blamed for a rocket assault a day previously that killed two American troops and a British soldier.

“The pretext that this attack came as a response to the aggression that specific the Taji base is a false pretext one that leads to escalation and does not offer a answer,” Iraq’s Joint Functions Command claimed in a assertion.

“This motion is towards the will of the Iraqi state and a violation of its sovereignty, it strengthens outlaws. No get together has the correct to substitute alone for the condition, its sovereignty, or its legitimate choices.”

It stated that as perfectly as the six killed, 12 persons experienced been wounded in the U.S. airstrikes.

The Pentagon mentioned the strikes focused 5 weapons stores applied by Kataib Hezbollah fighters, which include services housing arms applied in previous attacks on U.S.-led coalition troops.

The Iraqi military services assertion reported that no paramilitary fighters experienced been killed. It claimed three soldiers, two policemen and one civilian ended up killed, in accordance to an preliminary toll, and that the wounded integrated four troopers, two policemen, a civilian and 5 militiamen.