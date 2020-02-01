Iraqi factions select new PM appointed after weeks of jockeying

Former minister of communication Mohammed Allawi was named Saturday after weeks of political stalemate on Saturday for three weeks by Prime Minister Iraqi factions.

The choice comes when the country endures difficult times, including ongoing anti-government protests and the constant threat of getting caught up in the tensions between US and Iran.

The selection of Allawi, 66, to replace the departing Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi was the product of many conversations in the back room during months between rival parties.

On Wednesday, President Barham Saleh gave parliamentary blocks until 1 February to select a first candidate, or said he would exercise his constitutional powers and choose one himself.

In a pre-recorded online statement, Allawi called on protesters to continue their uprising against corruption and said he would stop if the blocks insisted on imposing ministerial names.

Iraqi protesters are gesturing during an anti-government demonstration in the southern city of Basra on Friday. (Hussein Faleh / AFP via Getty Images)

“Without your sacrifices and courage, there would have been no change in the country,” he told anti-government protesters. “I trust you and ask you to continue with the protests.”

Allawi was born in Baghdad and first served as communications minister in 2006 and again between 2010-2012. He resigned after a dispute with former Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki.

Parliament is expected to put his candidacy to the vote at the next session, after which he has 30 days to formulate a government program and to select a cabinet of ministers.

According to the constitution, a replacement for Abdul-Mahdi should have been identified 15 days after his resignation in early December. Instead, rival blocks have taken nearly two months of jockeying to select Allawi as their consensus candidate.

The rise of Abdul-Mahdi was the product of a provisional alliance between the two major blocs of parliament – Sairoon, led by cleric Muqtada al-Sadr, and Fatah, including leaders associated with popular paramilitary led mobilization units from Hadi al-Amiri.

Former alliance considered precarious

In the May 2018 elections, neither coalition has won a commanding majority, which means it could have called the prime minister, as determined by the Iraqi constitution. To prevent political crisis, Sairoon and Fatah forged a precarious union with Abdul-Mahdi as their prime minister.

Until Allawi was selected, al-Sadr had rejected the candidates largely nominated by Fatah, officials and analysts said. Sairoon seems to have accepted his candidacy after a tumultuous two weeks after the radical cleric had an anti-US. attended by tens of thousands and withdrew support for the massive anti-government movement of Iraq, to ​​reverse the decision later.

“Sairoon has approved and Fatah has approved,” said a senior Iraqi official.

Protesters want unexpected elections, election reforms

If elected by parliament, Allawi will have to contend with navigating through Iraq by causing regional tensions between Tehran and Washington. Tensions rose after a US drone attack near Baghdad airport killed Iranian General Qassem Soleimani and senior Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis. The tumultuous event brought Iraq close to the brink of war and officials tried to control the consequences.

The presence of US troops on Iraqi soil has become the focus of Iraqi politics in the aftermath of the strike. Parliament adopted a non-binding resolution for their expulsion and Abdul-Mahdi had openly supported his withdrawal.

The resignation of Abdul-Mahdi was accelerated by continuing mass protests in Baghdad and southern Iraq. Protesters call for new leadership, rapid elections and election reforms. They said they would not accept a candidate chosen by the political establishment.