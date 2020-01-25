Iraqi security forces fire with tear gas and live bullets amid protests

January 25 (UPI) – Iraqi security forces stepped closer to Iraq’s main anti-government protest site on Saturday after firing tear gas and live bullets near the site.

The security forces used the tactics on Khilani Square near Tahrir Square in Baghdad around noon, doctors said. According to several witnesses, the police also set fire to tents on the nearby Sinak Bridge to protest.

No casualties were reported, but doctors said several demonstrators were injured.

Officials reopened several streets that protesters previously blocked due to demands for government reform.

“I just arrived at Tahrir Square with my friends and everyone says we should go back because the situation is getting dangerous,” said 17-year-old Qamar Imad to Al Jazeera. “But we will not leave Tahrir because it belongs to us. The sound of bullets will only strengthen our determination.”

For months, demonstrators have been in the capital to get a quick vote, the appointment of an independent prime minister and the fight against corruption.

The raid to get closer to Tahrir Square took place after supporters of the Shia cleric Muqtada Sadr began to pack tents and sit-down strikes in central Baghdad.

Sadr asked millions to march in another area of ​​the capital on Friday so that US troops can leave Iraq.

The Pentagon sent 3,000 soldiers to the Middle East this month after an attack on the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad on December 31, a few days before a U.S. drone attack killed Iraqi General Qassem Soleimani. Iran retaliated by firing ballistic missiles at two Iraqi military bases where US forces were stationed. Hours after the attack, Iranian missiles shot down a Ukrainian passenger plane from Tehran airport and killed all 176 on board.

Thirty-four US soldiers have been diagnosed with traumatic brain injuries since the attack on bases.

In a statement on Twitter and Facebook, Sadr expressed concern about anti-government protesters who alleged that his rally was pro-government.

“From now on, I’m not going to interfere with them either negatively or positively (anti-government protests),” he said.

Some protesters accused Sadr’s decision not to participate in the protests, the violence in Tahrir Square. One of Sadr’s followers rejected the claim and said the majority of his followers were still present.

“Al-Sadr’s statement did not tell us to withdraw from the protests,” 24-year-old law student Durgham Hamid told Al Jazeera. “He just expressed his disappointment at those in Tahrir Square who criticized him and his motives.

“We’re still on the sit-in strike and won’t go until our demands have been met, contrary to what other demonstrators have said,” he added. “We are one people and we stand together.”

A statement from the Baghdad Operations Command states that some of the main streets that were previously a focus of the demonstrators have been reopened for vehicle access, but the demonstrators continue to occupy the Jumhuriya and Sinak bridges.