Iraqi security forces plunder camps after populist clerics have withdrawn support for demonstrators

Security troops set fire to protest tents in early Saturday in southern Iraq and opened important public squares in Baghdad that had been occupied for months by protesters.

The harsh action came hours after a powerful Shia clergyman had struck the protest movement by withdrawing his support and encouraging his followers to pack and leave the demonstration camps.

A demonstrator was killed and 44 wounded as security forces fired tear gas and drove them to drive them from nearby Khilani Square in Baghdad, while evacuation operations were underway, medical and security officials said. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity in accordance with the regulations.

Near the square, demonstrators gathered around a fired tuk-tuk, auto-rickshaw taxis that became the most powerful symbol of the anti-government demonstration set on fire by security forces.

Activists said the presence of supporters of Muqtada al-Sadr and his militia group had protected the protesters against security forces and unknown groups who wanted to harm and suppress them. When that cover was gone, many in the four-month-old movement feared the worst.

Protesters are blocking a road with burning tires in the southern Iraqi city of Nassiriya. (Ahmed Dhahi / Reuters)

His decision to withdraw support only came a few hours after tens of thousands of his followers had organized a separate anti-US. rally in a nearby district of Baghdad, where most anti-government protesters stayed away. The succession of events in the midst of constant political tug-of-war about appointing the next prime minister sent a clear message to Iraqi officials: the Iraqi street was the domain of al-Sadr.

It also occurs when Iraq is embroiled in constant tensions between the US and Iran that reached a fever when an American drone attack killed Iranian General Qassem Soleimani outside of Baghdad airport.

“He claims the cloak of a populist leader with a popular base capable of mobilizing large crowds,” said Fanar Haddad, senior researcher at the Middle East Institute, National University of Singapore.

“We are all alone now”

At Tahrir Square, the center of the anti-government protest movement in Baghdad, the protesters said they were afraid of what was to come.

“We are all alone now,” said Mustafa, 24, who asked that his full name should not be used for fear of retaliation.

The demonstrations were critical of government corruption, high unemployment and Iranian influence in Iraqi politics. Crackdowns by security forces have killed at least 500 demonstrators.

In a tweet Friday night, al-Sadr declared his “disappointment” against anti-government protesters in Tahrir Square in Baghdad, the epicenter of anti-government protests.

“I express my disappointment and regret to everyone who doubted me at the Tahrir Square protesters,” said the tweet. “I thought they were in favor of me and Iraq.” He also accused protesters of ‘foreign paid devices’.

The riot police fired tear gas on Saturday to distribute anti-government protesters in Baghdad. (Hadi Mizban / The Associated Press)

An al-Sadr spokesperson said his supporters withdrew from Basra because protesters had insulted the anti-US participants. rally and even blocked access to the rally point.

“The position of the Sadrist movement in relation to the demonstrations will be neutral, not with them or against them,” said Sheikh Salah al-Obaidi.

Around 2 o’clock local time Saturday riot police set up a protest camp on a central square in the oil-rich southern city of Basra, two activists said. The hard action came after the followers of al-Sadr had packed their tents and left.

Protesters are seen under smoke rising from tents that were set on fire during another anti-government protest in Baghdad. (Hadi Mizban / The Associated Press)

“The protest square is now being controlled (by the security forces) after they have used force,” said Basra activist Nakeeb Lueibi. “This is considered a betrayal by the al-Sadr block … There will be no more peace after what happened last night in Basra.”

In Baghdad, important squares and roads that were previously a focal point of protest violence were reopened for vehicle access, according to a statement from the Baghdad Operation Command.

Protesters feared the arrival of security forces to Tahrir. At least eight tents occupied by al-Sadr supporters were removed, two activists said.

“(Al-Sadr’s statement) gave the government the green light to suppress the demonstrations,” said Husanien Ali, a 35-year-old demonstrator.

“We are rebuilding the tents”

Others said they would remain resilient.

“We called for more people to join us in Tahrir,” said Noor, a demonstrator who only gave her last name for fear of retaliation. “We are rebuilding the tents.”

The unrest following al-Sadr’s decision to withdraw his followers on Friday, along with the calm of the anti-US. The rally the previous day underlined the clergy ‘ability to manipulate the street during a critical period in Iraqi politics, analysts said.

Political blocs have to agree on a consensus candidate to replace the departing Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi, who resigned in December under pressure from protests.

“For him it is about political capital and relevance,” says Sajad Jiyad, director of the Bayan Center, a think tank in Baghdad.

Al-Sadr, whose Sairoon party won the largest number of seats in the May 2018 federal election, has rejected any proposed candidate proposed by rival bloc Fatah, led by Hadi al-Ameri. His show of street violence is a way to ensure that the next prime minister brings a pro-Sadrist agenda to the government, analysts said.

“Al-Sadr has shown that he can bring large numbers to the streets, by asking his supporters to withdraw yesterday and showing that he is the force behind the protests, and can put an end to it if necessary, “said Jiyad.

In Baghdad, the vital Mohammed al-Qasim highway, Tayaran Square and al-Nidhal Street were all reopened.

Ahrar Bridge, which was partially occupied by protesters in an impasse with security forces, was also reopened, according to Baghdad Operations Command. Concrete blocks have also been removed to reopen Al-Khilani Square.

Protesters continued to occupy the Jumhuriya and Sinak bridges that led to the heavily fortified Green Zone.