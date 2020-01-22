Iraqi Shiite armed groups condemn the meeting with Salih-Trump

% MINIFYHTMLc9cc17ec82f11ee229c3242955c61d5411%

Baghdad, Iraq – The leaders of various Iraqi Shiite armed groups condemned President Barham Salih’s meeting with his American counterpart Donald Trump, and some threatened to force Salih to resign.

The meeting between the two presidents took place on Wednesday outside the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

It happened amid growing regional tensions that spread in Iraq following the assassination of Iran’s Quds Force leader, General Qassem Soleimani, and the simultaneous assassination of Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, deputy leader of the Mobilization Forces Popular Hashd al -Shaabi. or PMF) in an air raid ordered by Trump near Baghdad airport earlier this month.

Al-Muhandis was also the founder of Kataib Hezbollah, an armed group supported by Iran that attacked the United States in Iraq and Syria on December 30, killing at least 25 hunters and injuring more than 50. The attack was a reaction to the murder. from an American civil contractor two days earlier.

Supporters and members of Kataib Hezbollah and other paramilitary groups within the PMF, an umbrella organization of mainly Shiite armed groups supported by Iran, responded by attacking the American embassy in Baghdad.

Mohammad Mohie, a spokesperson for Kataib Hezbollah, told Al Jazeera that the group felt that the Salih-Trump meeting was “very humiliating and inconsiderate about the loss of Iraqi blood.”

“Trump has committed unforgivable crimes against the Iraqi people. How can Salih join someone who does not respect the sovereignty of Iraq and the blood of his martyrs?”

“He (Salih) has positioned himself against the Iraqi people. We ask him to resign and not return to Baghdad. He is no longer welcome among us.”

Nasr al-Shammari, deputy secretary general of Hezbollah al-Naujabaa Brigades, another Shiite armed group in Iraq, Al Jazeera replied: “The hands of this man (Trump) are covered with Iraqi blood.

“Most Iraqis believe that this (assembly) is insidious. We no longer accept him (Salih) as our representative and we will not rest until he is held responsible for going against the will of the Iraqi parliament and the blood of our martyrs ignore. “

“He must resign and be banned from Baghdad.”

After the meeting, Naeem al-Aboudi, member of the parliamentary bloc of Sadiqoon, the political arm of the armed group Asaib Ahl al-Haq, supported by Iran, wrote: “A statesman must not violate the constitution and sovereignty of his country, nor be a reason to make millions of his people furious. “

The PMF, which last year became a legal member of the security forces of the state of Iraq, has not issued a formal statement about the meeting. His media representative, Mohannad Hussein, said to Al Jazeera: “We are part of the Iraqi government. It is within the diplomatic protocols that the heads of state meet.”

Critics say that some armed groups within the umbrella organization operate independently of Baghdad.

Before the meeting, Kataib had warned Hezbollah that Salih “would violate the will of the people” if he met Trump.

In a statement for the event, Hezbollah al-Nujaba said he hoped that Salih “refuses to meet this fool.”

In his speech in Davos, Salih said: “Iraq owes thanks to the US-led coalition for its military and economic support that it continues to provide in the fight against ISIL.”

“The US-led military coalition was essential to enable Iraqi forces to defeat ISIL.”

“The vote of the Iraqi parliament to expel American troops was not a sign of hostility. It was only a response to what many Iraqis saw as a violation of the sovereignty of their country, an issue that will be addressed through dialogue.”

A statement from the Iraqi presidency said that the two heads of state discussed “the reduction of foreign forces in the country and the importance of respecting the demands of the Iraqi people to respect the sovereignty of the country”.

At a joint press conference with Salih, Trump said the United States and Iraq “had a very good relationship,” and that the number of US troops in the country was “historically low.”

Trump also met with the president of the Kurdish regional government of Iraq, Nechirvan Barzani, in the Swiss complex.

While the Iraqi Shiite populist clergymen Muqtada al-Sadr did not make a statement about the meeting, the measure strengthened his support for his call for a “one million march” against US troops in the country.

Asaib Ahl al-Haq leader, Qais al-Khazaali, issued a video statement condemning the meeting and calling on the Iraqis to join the Baghdad march scheduled for Friday morning.

The leader of the Iran-backed group warned that the United States will have to bear the consequences if “they continue to ignore Iraq’s political and public will to expel US troops.”

Shammari repeated a similar message and said to Al Jazeera: “We expect an unprecedented number of people to participate on Friday. It will resurrect the flame of resistance that will not die until we expel each of them (American troops) from Iraq.” .

“This is the will of the Iraqi people and parliament,” he added.

Sadr’s call for the march came a few days after the country’s parliament voted to expel foreign troops and canceled its request for help from the US-led coalition that worked with Baghdad to fight ISIL .

There are approximately 5,000 US soldiers left in Iraq, most of the soldiers who have arrived in Iraq as advisers to help the PMF from 2014 to 2017 in their fight against ISIL.

Parliament’s vote earlier this month prompted Trump to threaten “sanctions like never before” against Iraq.

Abdullah al-Salam reported from Baghdad. Arwa Ibrahim applied from Doha.

