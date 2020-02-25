[iraqi-stability-forces-destroy-protester-in-baghdad:-police-resources]



Iraqi demonstrators run away from safety forces in the course of the ongoing anti-federal government protests in Baghdad, Iraq February 25, 2020. REUTERS/Wissm al-Okili

February 25, 2020

BAGHDAD (Reuters) – Iraqi stability forces killed at the very least a single protester in Baghdad on Tuesday and wounded 24 some others, police sources advised Reuters.

The demise was because of to birdshot fired from a searching rifle, the resources said, adding that 5 of the accidents also resulted from birdshot. The remaining injuries were tear gas-related.

At least 23 customers of the safety forces ended up also hurt, the sources mentioned.

(Reporting by Baghdad Newsroom Composing by Ahmed Aboulenein Enhancing by Sandra Maler)