Ireland concentrating on earn from Montenegro match

Ireland will have nothing less than victory in head when they just take on Montenegro in their Euro 2021 qualifier in Petrovac tomorrow.

“We set ourselves the goal of six factors from two game titles in this series so, getting overwhelmed Greece past 7 days, we now know that our position is to conquer Montenegro to complete that task,” claims manager Vera Pauw.

Whilst Germany continue being very hot favourites to get Team I, 3 points for the Irish tomorrow afternoon would deliver them to prime location as the unbeaten facet continues its push for what would be a historic qualification for the finals in England upcoming summer.

The 9 team winners and the a few most effective runners-up (not counting final results towards the sixth-placed group) qualify directly for the last tournament, although the remaining six runners-up advance to engage in-offs in October.

“We know what to hope from Montenegro and we will require to utilize a good deal of force to crack as a result of and score the objectives that we have to have to gain the video game,” claims Pauw. “So that is what we have been getting ready for.

“We have not experienced that substantially time together to do the job as a team with only a several times teaching just before the Greece video game, but I have advised the gamers that the additional time we have collectively then the superior we will turn out to be in possession and in ending likelihood in front of intention. And that, ultimately, is what we need to do in get to get the three factors.

“We have well prepared nicely for this activity and we are searching ahead to it.”

In squad news, Stephanie Roche has been called in to switch Chloe Mustaki (knee), even though Emily Whelan was recalled from the Women’s Under-19s pursuing an damage to Heather Payne (hamstring).

Kick-off tomorrow is at 3pm Irish time and the activity is being televised are living on RTÉ 2