Ireland scores a bonus point when Wales face defeat against six nations for the first time in two years

Wales suffered its first loss to Six Nations since 2018 when Ireland took a bonus point win in Dublin.

Aviva Stadium was the scene of their last loss in the tournament, and mistakes were made when they lost 24-14.

Ireland celebrates one of its four attempts against Wales

Ireland started the game on the upswing and deservedly won in the 19th minute after a try from full-back Jordan Larmour.

After a jolt within Wales 22, Larmour received the ball from Conor Murray, who pushed through the Welsh defense before striking wide on the right.

Fly-helped Johnny Sexton was embarrassed by the goal with the conversion and left the result at 5-0.

Wales suffered a blow in the 25th minute when wing Josh Adams, who scored a hat-trick in the win over Italy, was knocked out and replaced by Johnny McNicholl, but reacted quickly to the setback and took a lead.

The Scrum half Tomos Williams jumped to the right of the post after a clear pass by Dan Biggar. The latter added the extras to give the guests a 7-5 lead.

Wales lost their first Six Nations match in two years

Wayne Pivac’s team did not last long due to a costly Williams mistake.

The Welsh number nine knocked close to his own test line after a line-out, and from the resulting crush, Prop Tadhg Furlong shot himself a bulldozer to score.

Sexton made no mistake with a much easier switch and put Ireland in the lead with 12-7.

Ireland used the narrow lead during the break with 12: 7.

The hosts were rewarded for their dominant start to the second round with a third attempt in the afternoon, scored by Josh Van Der Flier.

Ireland won its first two Six Nations games

Referee Romain Poite awarded the score after a long consultation with the TMO after Flanker Van Der Flier fell on the floor in the left corner during a storm.

Sexton successfully entered the conversion and gave the hosts respite at 19-7.

Wales thought they had found a way back into the competition, but Center Hadleigh Parkes had lost control of the ball when it dived after the test line.

The French official, Poite, initially gave a try before excluding him after another lengthy inspection.

The result was sealed late when Andrew Conway turned an easy chance and Wales scored in the last minute to narrow the gap to 24-14