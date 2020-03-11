Ireland see off Montenegro to bounce top rated of Euro qualifying team

Montenegro Republic of Eire 3 (Diane Caldwell 12, Katie McCabe 83, Denise O’Sullivan 85)

Ireland moved top of their Women’s European Championship group by beating minnows Montenegro in Petrovac with the help of two late objectives.

Denise O’Sullivan celebrates scoring with teammate Ruesha Littlejohn, suitable, at Pod Malim Brdom in Petrovac. Picture by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

In advance at the split by way of Diane Caldwell’s next purpose in successive online games, it was not right up until the hosts missing Darija Djukic to a purple card that Eire designed their dominance depend.

Captain Katie McCabe and Denise O’Sullivan bagged two goals in the previous 7 minutes to mail Eire into upcoming month’s stop by to 1st seeds Germany complete of optimism.

In the create-up, Eire manager Vera Pauw famous that Montenegro typically struggled to arise from their personal half but an error inside the 1st minute nearly gifted them a shock guide.

Caldwell was much much too informal with her infield pass, permitting the property side get possession and free of charge Jelena Karflcic as a result of the centre. Fortuitously for Caldwell and Eire, the attacker scuffed her shot to present Brosnan with an early routine help save.

It wouldn’t be an isolated scare for Ireland. Once once more, just after 10 minutes, their high line was uncovered when Armisa Kuc managed to slip in guiding the defence and race crystal clear only to drag her minimal shot large of the significantly post.

By then, Ireland have been also discovering some areas without the need of screening Ivana Cabarkapa in the residence objective. Clare Shine was unable to utilize a correct connection when located inside of the box by Katie McCabe’s cross.

Set-pieces had been starting to threaten the hosts, with Rianna Jarrett heading around from a corner.

They ended up then unlocked for the breakthrough on 12 minutes, scarcely contesting Louise Quinn’s header throughout goal from McCabe’s cost-free for Caldwell to ability dwelling.

Relatively than construct on that lead, as has been a regrettable craze, Eire became wasteful in possession. Montenegro ended up in disarray, requiring defender Maja Saranovic to just take their kick-outs, but they even now managed to fireplace a shot by means of Kuc at Brosnan on the half-hour.

As the interval approached, Shine rippled the aspect-netting with a push in advance of O’Sullivan observed her volley from the edge of the box clip the inside of of the write-up and rebound into Cabarkapa’s hands.

Republic of Eire gamers Louise Quinn, still left, and Niamh Fahey go the Montenegro team as they arrive prior to the UEFA Women’s 2021 European Championships Qualifier match at Pod Malim Brdom in Petrovac. Photograph by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

That craze continued straight just after the restart as McCabe’s cross experienced just much too significantly bodyweight for Glow to link.

On 50 minutes, Shine’s lay-off from a different McCabe cross fell six yards out to Jarrett who was denied on the line by Saranovic’s clearance, whilst Ruesha Littlejohn should have performed greater with a cost-free-kick on the edge of the box which was deflected over.

The dismissal of Djukic on 65 minutes for a 2nd scheduling established more gaps to exploit and after Quinn volleyed wide, Eire killed the match off.

For starters, McCabe’s free-kick with 7 minutes remaining whizzed previous the wall and into the much corner.

O’Sullivan had been fouled for that totally free and she grabbed the third two minutes afterwards by converting a lay-off by Jarrett into the roof of the internet.

MONTENEGRO: I Cabarkapa A Popovic, M Saranovic, H Bozic, D Djukic S Bulatovic A Kuc (J Vujadinovic 88), J Karflcic, J Djokovic, N Stanovic (A Toskovic 73) M Desic.

Eire: C Brosnan D Caldwell, L Quinn, H Scott A O’Gorman, N Fahey, D O’Sullivan R Littlejohn, K McCabe R Jarrett (A Barrett 88), C Shine (K Carusa 58).

Referee: Maria Marotta (Italy)