Ireland struggles to protect Covid-19 nursing homes

Ireland has many rights to fight the coronavirus pandemic, but the management of nursing homes is not one of them.

In less than 10 days, the number of epidemics in public and private nursing homes increased from four to 50. This number jumped from 10 in just one day over the weekend, indicating that we have way to go before the disease is brought under control. in this kind of residential setting.

It was not without warning. Concerns about the potentially devastating impact of a Covid-19 epidemic in a nursing home were already reported in early March, when it happened in Seattle in the United States, resulting in numerous deaths.

One of the first cases of the disease, still in early March, involved a general practitioner from the west who had worked in a nursing home and other health facilities before his diagnosis. It appears that this case did not lead to an epidemic in the nursing home in question, but there was a pattern – of key workers moving into different care settings – that should perhaps have been noted more.

Nursing Homes Ireland (NHI) responded to the growing crisis on March 4 by placing nationwide visiting restrictions on private facilities.

On March 10, the Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Tony Holohan, said that the general restrictions should be lifted because they were premature and affected the social interactions of residents.

This position now seems extraordinary, in hindsight, but the national public health emergency team (NPHET) was careful not to impose restrictions too soon. Perhaps, with the rest of us at the time, we may not have seen things deteriorate so quickly.

Three days later, on March 13, the visitation ban was imposed, or re-imposed, as part of a package of restrictive measures recommended by the NPHET to the government.

Greater risks

It has been clear from the start of the year that Covid-19 disproportionately affects the elderly and the frail. Residents of nursing homes and other care facilities were still at increased risk of dying.

Yet despite a plethora of new guidelines being developed for the emerging situation, none were specific to the nursing home sector.

On March 25, when there were only a handful of clusters of Covid-19 in homes, NHI complained that it had made numerous representations to Minister of Health Simon Harris and his officials , but no meeting offer had been submitted.

NHI called for “specific advice” on what nursing homes should do during the crisis and predicted that homes would experience severe staff shortages when staff need them most.

Asked about the guidance issue last Friday, Dr. Holohan said there are “broad provisions” in place in the sector and infection control guidelines for health facilities “that should have been applied” in homes nursing.

But, he recognized, there is a “wide variation” of standards in nursing homes, which are controlled by the Health Information and Quality Authority. “Some have very high standards and continue to be very safe (while) other places are not quite that standard. We have to raise the level of the whole sector. “

Different sectors

It is understandable that much of the emphasis in this epidemic has been on the potential devastation that a case outbreak could cause to hospitals and, in particular, intensive care units.

However, the problem with the single approach, including the lack of specific guidance for nursing homes (and other care centers and home care providers) is that it ignores the different environments and cultures that exist apply in these sectors.

Staff are generally paid less and receive less training than their hospital counterparts. Staff in these areas of Cinderella are difficult to find and many of them provided by replacement agencies work in different locations. They can rent accommodation, sometimes cramped, with other care staff working in other places; more factors that help the virus to spread.

The government now recommends cocooning for all over 70s, who are advised to stay at home. It is therefore ironic that a safe environment is not available to the most vulnerable in this age group who live in nursing homes where epidemics have occurred.

It is fortunate that the problem was recognized, even belatedly. The set of measures agreed this weekend should guarantee the breaking of the chains of transmission in retirement homes. The key to this will be the implementation of appropriate infection control among staff; after all, the residents themselves, who are unlikely to be hospitalized even if they fall ill, have little choice.