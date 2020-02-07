Ireland versus Wales: Six Nations discussion points

% MINIFYHTML8656fb7042b9a9fd9a6ae39be4e9daac11%

View our preview of the conversation points while Ireland and Wales are looking for two wins in Six Nations of two …

From the changes in the midfield to the struggle for the redemption of Ireland and the extraordinary uniformity in the results between the two, here is our earlier advance of Ireland against Wales at the Aviva Stadium in the Six Nations …

Changes in midfield

Although Wales and Ireland may have won their first Six Nations clashes last week, Wales made 42-0 over Italy in Cardiff and Ireland 19-12 over Scotland in Dublin, both making changes to their midfield.

Ireland reigns when Garry Ringrose, who has been sensational for Leinster this season, comes out with a hand injury and Robbie Henshaw comes in with teammate Bundee Aki.

Although Henshaw has been an excellent server for Ireland, he may have produced his best pieces in T-shirt 12, so the loss of Ringrose is likely to feel deep.

Robbie Henshaw starts injuring Garry Ringrose at the age of 13 for Ireland

For Wales, they played tactically, while George North returns to the right wing, which started at 13 last week, and Johnny McNicholl is eliminated in the first XV. Sergeant Nick Tompkins is in the outer center.

Tompkins was impressed by the bench last week and scored an excellent attempt and will make his first test start for Wales in Dublin.

Saracens center Nick Tompkins starts at 13 for Wales in what will be his full test debut

It is often said and largely remembered that the most difficult channel to defend in a rugby field is the center country estate; What is best for Henshaw and Tompkins can have a major impact on the outcome of the test.

Get up and fight

CJ Stander had his criticism before Ireland’s first game against Scotland on Saturday, and some said it represented a playing style suitable for Joe Schmidt and would not be suitable for the Andy Farrell era.

The man from Munster was moved from his usual number 8 position next to the scrum, and while Ireland’s overall performance was not too convincing, Stander strongly responded to his criticism.

CJ Stander put the championship under pressure for his place, but was excellent last week

The 29-year-old led 14 times, defeated four defenders and made 18 tackles, in addition to twisting the ball twice at Aviva Stadium in what was a man’s performance of the game.

This week Stander returned to number 8, because Caelan Doris has returned protocols after five minutes after his international debut last week.

Stander’s turn has left room for Peter O & # 39; Mahony promotes from the bank to position No. 6. The defensive work of O & # 39; Mahony in the lineout will be important for the case of Ireland, as will the overall impact of Stander.

Wounded with Caelan Doris, Peter O & # 39; Mahony returns to the Irish team on the blind side

If the number of Munster rows of the hosts returns to the type of form they showed in 2018, Wales has a difficult task in itself.

Repayment before 2019

Ireland will seek redemption after they were easily sent to jubilant local Wales fans at this meeting last year.

In what was the last game of the Six Nations from Schmidt in charge of Ireland, the Irish arrived in Cardiff in the final round of the tournament with the possibility of winning the title if they defeated Wales and the result of England’s game against Scotland stayed on track.

Can Andy Farrell and Johnny Sexton take Ireland to the challenge of the title?

England and Scotland were bound, which in theory would have left the door open for Ireland, but the Warren Gatland team beat them 25-7.

A disappointing Six Nations came to an end for Ireland, which went from winning Grand Slam to third place at the wrong time to lose momentum with the upcoming World Cup.

Although losing to Wales did not put Ireland on a course for a disappointing World Cup, a win over Cardiff that day, and a possible title, would have done wonders for a team fighting for confidence.

Ireland had a rotten 2019, both in the Six Nations World Cup and in Rugby

Can Farrell’s new allegations set the tone of his era with a victory that keeps them on a stable course for cutlery?

The nostalgia of Wales

Although the advantage of playing at home is beneficial for all teams in all sports, it always seems to matter more in the Six Nations.

The Welsh record in Ireland in the championship shows a sad return of four victories in the professional era (1998, 2000, 2008, 2012), and only two in the last 12 years (2012, 2008).

Wales even won once at the Aviva Stadium in the Six Nations since the stadium was opened ten years ago.

In the wider scheme of recent times, however, these sides were incredibly equal. Of the last 17 games between the pair since 2008, Wales won eight, Ireland won eight and there was a draw.

Ireland and Wales cannot be separated with regard to records of direct confrontations or Six Nations titles in the last 12 years.

In the same period, Wales won four Six Nations titles (2008, 2012, 2013, 2019), while Ireland also won four titles (2009, 2014, 2015, 2018).

The two cannot be separated for 12 years. Expect the same on Saturday. Despite all the general negativity at the moment in Irish rugby and the overall positivity in the Welsh game, this test is a coin throw.

It’s too tight to call.

Team news

Ireland: 15 Jordan Larmour, 14 Andrew Conway, 13 Robbie Henshaw, 12 Bundee Aki, 11 Jacob Stockdale, 10 Jonathan Sexton (c), 9 Conor Murray; 1 Cyan Healy, 2 Rob Herring, 3 Tadhg Furlong, 4 Iain Henderson, 5 James Ryan, 6 Peter O & # 39; Mahony, 7 Josh van der Flier, 8 CJ Stander.

Substitutions: 16 Ronan Kelleher, 17 Dave Kilcoyne, 18 Andrew Porter, 19 Devin Toner, 20 Max Deegan, 21 John Cooney, 22 Ross Byrne, 23 Keith Earls.

Welsh: 15 Leigh Halfpenny, 14 George North, 13 Nick Tompkins, 12 Hadleigh Parkes, 11 Josh Adams, 10 Dan Biggar, 9 Williams Volumes, 1 Wyn Jones, 2 Ken Owens, 3 Dillon Lewis, 4 Jake Ball, 5 Alun Wyn Jones (captain ), 6 Aaron Wainwright, 7 Justin Tipuric, 8 Taulupe Faletau

Substitutions: 16 Ryan Elias, 17 Rhys Carre, 18 Leon Brown, 19 Adam Beard, 20 Ross Moriarty, 21 Gareth Davies, 22 Owen Williams, 23 Johnny McNicholl