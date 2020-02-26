ireland-vs-italy-in-six-nations-postponed-thanks-to-coronavirus-fears

Ireland’s 6 Nations match from Italy has been postponed, thanks to fears more than the coronavirus.

A new day for the sport, scheduled for 7 March, has not however been announced.

Getty Photographs – Getty Equally the men’s and women’s Six Nations activity has been called off, with Italy established to stop by the Aviva Stadium on seven March

It follows the words and phrases of the Irish Overall health Minister Simon Harris, who stated on Tuesday the sport need to not go in advance.

China has documented 77,658 cases and two,663 fatalities subsequent the outbreak of the Covid-19 virus that has unfold to a wide range of countries, such as Italy wherever authorities have swiftly put in constraints.

Twelve men and women have died from the disorder, which does not have a vaccine, in Italy and the state has noted a full of 374 situations.

In addition to the men’s sport at the Aviva Stadium, the women’s match the pursuing day in Dublin as properly as the underneath-20 match between the nations on six March has also been postponed.

“From the outset we created it crystal clear the IRFU was supportive of the Governments’ need to have to secure general public overall health in relation to the coronavirus,” claimed an IRFU statement.

Getty Visuals – Getty England states the spread of the disorder will not be a distraction

“We were being then encouraged, formally, that the National Community Health and fitness Emergency group has decided that the sequence of matches must not progress, in the pursuits of Community Health. The IRFU is pleased to comply with this instruction.

“We will quickly begin to perform with our Six Nations partners to glimpse at the probability of rescheduling the matches and would hope to have an update on this in the coming days.”

England, in the meantime, are due to visit Rome on the final working day of the Championship on March 14, but say they will not permit preparation for the Wales sport distract them.

“The squad are with each other and on the lookout forward to two-and-a-fifty percent days of education collectively and strengthening. We want to go ahead again. Which is what we’re concentrating on,” assistant coach Steve Borthwick reported.

Italy’s domestic soccer calendar has also been effected, with the Serie A leading of the desk clash concerning Juventus and Inter getting played powering shut doorways.

Matches at Udinese, Milan, Parma and Sassuolo will also choose location without the need of lovers.

What is coronavirus?

Coronavirus assaults the respiratory method, producing pneumonia-like lung lesions and is unfold in a identical way to colds and flu, which means it is very contagious.

Indications

Early signs and symptoms, as The Sunlight report, commonly consist of:

A runny nose



A cough and/or sore throat



A large temperature



Feeling tired



Issues breathing