Ireland will hold general elections next month

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar will ask President Michael D. Higgins to dissolve parliament on Tuesday to hold parliamentary elections in February, according to the president’s cabinet.

The Irish Times and national broadcaster RTE said that Varadkar had told its ministers that the vote would take place on 8 February.

The campaign aims to set the 40-year-old prime minister’s record in the fast-growing economy against struggling services, particularly in the healthcare and expensive housing markets, in a poll suggesting that it is too close.

Varadkar’s Fine Gael and fellow center-right Fianna Fail are closely aligned in opinion polls, and at some distance for their other rivals, increasing the likelihood that one of the two parties with a similar policy on the economy and Brexit will have a different minority administration lead.

Fine Gael has led a minority government since 2016 through a cooperation agreement with Fianna Fail, their biggest rivals, after neither party got close enough to the vote to form a working coalition last time.

Varadkar (40) became the first gay prime minister of the once Catholic country in 2017, one year after the last election, when his party hoped that a generation shift could lead them to a third consecutive term for the first time.

Fine Gael and Fianna Fail both refuse to rule with the country’s third largest party, Sinn Fein, once the political wing of the Irish Republican Army (IRA), meaning that smaller parties such as the reviving Greens can decide whether Varadkar or Fianna Fail Leader Micheal Martin will be the next prime minister.