Ireland’s first virtual cattle store takes place amid coronavirus restrictions

According to the operators, Ireland’s very first virtual market, set up to comply with restrictions on social gatherings during the Covid-19 pandemic, was a resounding success.

Padraig McElroy, director of Carnaross Mart Ltd at Co Meath, said he was very pleased with the way the virtual marketplace operated using live streaming and online auctions provided by the Irish agro-software company, Livestock-Live.

“It went very well – we sold 150 bulls and 50 heifers and some dry cattle – the farmers left their animals from 6 a.m. this morning and we were able to see them online from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.” -he explains.

The animals were weighed before entering the ring and all their information was displayed on the virtual shop card, as they would be on a real market card that would normally be available to farmers who frequent the market.

“Sales started at 12 noon and ended around half past four. Farmers watched the animals online, then the auctions were held over the phone in real time and prices were generally good for this time of year. ”

McElroy said one-year-old heifers fetch € 2.10 per kilo while good cattle from the 500-kilo continental store go to € 2.35 / € 2.40 per kilo and buyers and sellers seemed satisfied with the trade.

“We normally sold 500 or 600 animals to our Monday store, so the number was not as high as usual, but there was good trade and people were happy to be able to buy and sell cattle because we didn’t didn’t have one. for two weeks.”

He said that Carnaross usually attracts 150-200 farmers to the Monday market, but that there were no farmers on Monday, at one point more than 900 people were watching the proceedings online, which aroused great interest. for sales.

“We had farmers bringing cattle from Meath, Westmeath, Cavan, Monaghan and Louth and we sold animals all over the country – we are sending cattle to Wexford, Kilkenny and Laois this evening, so there was a high interest.”

McElroysaid Mullingar, headquartered in Livestock-Live, installed his agricultural software at the store in January 2018, which allowed him to start using web technology.

“Livestock Live installed cameras and tested its online auction platform – a key aspect for them was to make sure the animals could be seen as realistic as possible, and streaming of the online auctions was done real time without delay. “

McElroy said Livestock-Live had finalized software testing when Carnaross cattle were sold on March 24, just a day before the Ministry of Agriculture announced the closure of markets to limit the spread of Covid-19.

But last week, Minister of Agriculture Michael Creed announced that his department would authorize the reopening of stockyards to provide limited services once a way could be found to meet the guidelines for distancing. social.

“As soon as the announcement was made last week, Livestock Live was on us and they downloaded the latest software they had developed to put the store back online so that we could manage a fully virtual store.”

McElroy instilled that today’s market was run with only six people on the premises, ensuring that government guidelines on social distancing were fully followed, as auctioneer James Fox managed the auction comfortably.

“There is not really a glut of cattle on the market at the moment, but there is a need at both ends – a desire to sell and a desire to buy – and this technology allows us to do this, c is definitely the way to go, at least for the time being. “