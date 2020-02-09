Ireland’s Sinn Fein party is striving to form a coalition government

February 9 (UPI) – Ireland’s Sinn Fein party will try to form a coalition government after it appears to have won the most votes in the country’s general election.

Party leader Mary Lou McDonald said on Sunday that there was a “revolution” in the election in which her party was on track to win 24 percent of the vote when it promised to form a government coalition with other parties.

“This choice has proven to be seismic,” she said. “It is historical. The two-party system in this state is now broken. People want a different policy and a different government.”

According to polls on Saturday night, Sinn Fein, Fianna Fail and Fine Gael had a three-way battle, but Sinn Fein ultimately managed to get a narrow lead.

The centrist parties Fianna Fail and Fine Gael have each received 22 percent of the vote, while the Greens have collected 7 percent and it seems that no party will have the 80 seats necessary to achieve a majority.

Sinn Fein ran fewer candidates than Fianna Fail and Fine Gael, both of whom are expected to win more seats than Sinn Fein, the lower chamber of the Irish Parliament.

“It is almost impossible to figure out what a possible government configuration could look like,” said Greens chairman Eamon Ryan. “I think it will take weeks to train.”

Sinn Fein said she had spoken to other parties to form a coalition with Fine Gael or Fianna Fail, but was open to a deal with both parties.

Leo Varadkar, chairman of Fine Gael, ruled out the possibility of a coalition with Sinn Fein.

“For us, a coalition with Sinn Fein is not an option, but we are ready to speak to other parties,” he said.