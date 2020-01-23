Irina Shayk is the face of Furla’s new Life campaign

Irina Shayk is the face of Furla’s spring-summer 2020 campaign. – Courtesy of Furla via AFP

MILAN, January 23 – The Italian leather goods brand has used Russian top model Irina Shayk to visualize their spring-summer 2020 campaign. The emerald green Shayk will pose next to the Argentine model Nicolas Ripoll.

The seasons come and go, but everyone always brings something new to Furla. After tapping Chiara Scelsi, Joan Smalls, Lucky Blue Smith, Pyper America Smith and Soo Joo Park for spring-summer 2019 and Arthur Kulkov, Blanca Padilla and Xiao Wen Ju for autumn-winter 2019, Furla will step up the pace the new season with the world-famous supermodel Shayk.

The spring-summer 2020 campaign was photographed by fashion photographer Giampaolo Sgura with Magnus Berger and Tenzin Wild as art director and George Cortina as stylist. Shayk posed next to Argentine model Nicolas Ripoll.

The first picture published by the Italian brand shows Shayk sitting on a minimalist white chair, more elegant and confident than ever in a black suit, as she holds a colorful shoulder bag from Furla’s new collection in her hand.

The campaign video shows the top Russian diaper bags in a variety of colors as she playfully talks about the key words that make up the Italian brand (“Eleganza”, “Design”, “Italiana”, “Colore”). – AFP Relax News