Iris Martinez foremost Dem Cook County Circuit Courtroom Clerk race to replace Dorothy Brown

Condition Sen. Iris Martinez was primary the race for the Democratic nomination for clerk of the Prepare dinner County Circuit Court Tuesday evening, setting her up for a possible showdown against Republican challenger Barbara Bellar to fill Dorothy Brown’s vacancy.

As of 10:45 p.m., with 88% of precincts reporting, Martinez secured 34.7% of the vote. She was forward of Michael Cabonargi with 27.3%, Richard Boykin with 24.8%, and Jacob Meister with 13.3%.

The winner of the race will facial area off versus Bellar, who ran unopposed in the November normal election.

Achieved by cellphone Tuesday night time, Martinez explained she was “keeping it positive” as effects came in, but did not declare victory. Thanks to the coronavirus outbreak, she was forgoing an election night social gathering, spending it rather with spouse and children and her workforce.

“We’re just enjoying by the policies,” she mentioned. “We all have to be responsible. We have to celebrate with who we’re with.”

The clerk’s place of work has been criticized for its inefficiency and alleged corruption during Brown’s polarizing 20-yr operate. Federal authorities started investigating Brown in 2015 and secured convictions towards two of her top aides for perjury and lying to a grand jury. She was under no circumstances billed.

Brown, who is retiring with a comprehensive pension, introduced final 12 months that she wouldn’t seek out a sixth expression.

The clerk’s place of work maintains court docket documents, processes fines and bail bonds, and employs about 1,400 men and women.

Cook County Circuit Court docket Clerk Democratic candidates, from remaining, Michael Cabonargi, Iris Martinez, Jacob Meister and Richard Boykin fulfilled with the Sunlight-Occasions Editorial Board Monday, February 3, 2020. Loaded Hein/Sun-Situations information

Even though Brown a short while ago digitized significantly of the clerk’s business office, it however lags behind several suburban court dockets that are totally digitized. Each individual of the candidates said the recent docket process is mismanaged, and laid out plans to modernize it.

Martinez, who studied community policy and administration at Northeastern Illinois College, is functioning on a system to end the “neglect, mismanagement, and corruption that has plagued [the clerk’s office] for many years,” she advised the Chicago Sun-Times Editorial Board in a penned assertion.

She manufactured record as the initial Latina lady to be elected to Illinois’ Point out Senate. She’s held the office environment for 18 a long time and is now the assistant majority leader.

The Democratic Social gathering of Cook County set its guidance driving Cabonargi, who was endorsed by the Sunshine-Moments. He amassed $700,000 in his campaign fund and place down $500,000 in Television set commercials, according to Crain’s Chicago Enterprise.

Cabonargi, of Wilmette, is a Prepare dinner County Board of Critique Commissioner and previous prosecutor for the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Meister is an lawyer and founder of a nonprofit LGBT rights firm.

Boykin, also an attorney, ran with the assistance of Brown’s foundation of African American church leaders, but failed to attain a successful coalition. He shed his seat as Prepare dinner County commissioner in 2018 following dropping the favor of his party’s leaders when he voted from the soda tax.