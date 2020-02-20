[Irish conclusion Andrew Conway indicators a new 3-calendar year agreement with Munster | Rugby Union News]

%MINIFYHTML0103b6cd6b668e9095abfd9d746764a811%

Billy Holland and Jeremy Loughman also agreed to new agreement extensions with Munster

Andrew Conway of Eire has signed a new agreement with Munster right until July 2023

Irish close Andrew Conway has signed a new a few-year agreement with Munster till July 2023.

Conway, who scored 10 makes an attempt in 20 game titles for Ireland, has built 124 appearances for Munster, scoring 42 makes an attempt, since his debut towards Zebre in September 2013.

The 28-yr-old is a important participant for Ireland and has commenced each online games from Scotland and Wales in the 6 Nations this yr.

Billy Holland of Munster has also agreed to a new settlement with the province

Billy Holland, who has performed 226 instances for the province, also agreed to a a single-calendar year deal extension and agent Jeremy Loughman, who has appeared 36 times, has signed a new two-12 months contract until finally June 2022.

Munster head mentor Johann van Graan mentioned: "Retaining the providers of Andrew, Billy and Jeremy is once again terrific information for Munster Rugby and for our ideas for the future.

Jeremy Loughman (L) of Munster in action from the Dragons

"They are a high-quality trio that all increase excellent worth to our team with their own skills and working experience. It truly is another major raise for the province."