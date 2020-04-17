Irish diet unsustainable and causes nutritional and financial problems

The Irish diet is rich in unsustainable food and causes nutritional and financial problems, as well as negative effects on efforts to reduce global warming, according to a new study.

Research from Trinity College Dublin has revealed that Irish people consume too much animal protein and that alcohol consumption accounts for 25% of our daily nutritional costs.

However, the researchers also found that major improvements could be made if the Irish adopted the EAT-Lancet benchmark planetary health diet, which recommends that most of a person’s daily intake comes from plants, especially whole grains, fruits and vegetables, legumes and hazelnuts.

The results are contained in two new reports, one of which carried out an economic nutritional assessment of the Irish diet, while the second examined the diets of other European countries.

The main conclusions have been that as countries get richer, meat consumption increases and the “healthiness” of the diets decreases. The study found that the European diet is “particularly unsustainable” given the dependence on red meat, grains, dairy products and animal fats.

It has also been found that almost no Mediterranean country currently has a Mediterranean diet, which traditionally consisted of lots of fruits, vegetables, whole grains and seafood, while alcohol consumption is almost five times the calorie intake of legumes.

Adopting the EAT-Lancet “healthy planetary” reference diet could lead to significant financial savings per capita and per day, an increase in the nutritional density of the diet and up to 57% reduction in the global warming potential associated with diet, add reports.

Mike Williams, assistant professor of botany at Trinity’s School of Natural Sciences, and lead author of both reports, said global diets have “become more” westernized “, less healthy and more harmful to the environment”.

“Overconsumption of nutritionally poor food has led to a global crisis in obesity, diabetes, heart disease and colon cancer, while the global food industry has caused the environment to fail. impact on global warming and nitrogen pollution, “said Williams. .

“The agricultural sector accounts for 26% of global warming and, in terms of mitigating the effects of agricultural nitrogen pollution, cost each European approximately $ 1,000 per year,” according to the European Nitrogen Assessment 2011.