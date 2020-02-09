Irish goals for Treacysenniscorthy | Racing news – Up News Info

% MINIFYHTMLe39ab26c5e6df90f2e673143a442cbdc11%

% MINIFYHTMLe39ab26c5e6df90f2e673143a442cbdc12%

Punchestown promotion

% MINIFYHTMLe39ab26c5e6df90f2e673143a442cbdc13%

% MINIFYHTMLe39ab26c5e6df90f2e673143a442cbdc14%

The winner of the Dublin Racing Festival, Treacysenniscorthy, is not going to Cheltenham next month, with coach Robert Widger choosing to stay closer to home.

% MINIFYHTMLe39ab26c5e6df90f2e673143a442cbdc15 %% MINIFYHTMLe39ab26c5e6df90f2e673143a442cbdc16%

The former winning driver Tingle Creek, Widger, chose races in Navan and Punchestown for his eight-year-old boy who is improving fast and won five of his last six races.

Although the improvement is mainly due to obstacles, it now goes to the fences.

“It went very well in the race, but we decided not to go to Cheltenham and instead we go to Navan for a chase with rookie handicap and, hopefully, for another one in Punchestown,” Widger said. Tingle Creek won on the Uberalles flagship.

“His chase is lower, but it is more because he had problems with one knee a few years ago. Because he is now in such good condition, I want to take care of him.”

“Cheltenham is brilliant, but there is a great prize in Ireland. You can go to Cheltenham, just beat it and finish sixth.”

“The career of Navan is worth 65,000 euros and there is a chase for disabled rookies in Punchestown with a value of 105,000 euros, which is about the same, if not better, than some races at Cheltenham.

“For such a large horse, the best year-round travel was probably on the fastest terrain it ran when it won its beginner chase in Listowel. It’s a big and heavy horse, so you’d think the side was Soft or good is is as fast as i would like.

“If he doesn’t get his land in Punchestown, there are races like Troytown and Paddy Power in Leopardstown that we can see with him. It’s not outside the rich that he would have a chance at such races.”

“Kevin (Brouder) recently told me that he didn’t think he would have done much gallop, but I saw Davy Russell, who thought they had gone fast, because of his pass you don’t realize how fast they are.”