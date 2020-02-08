Irish Mistakes: Missing Netflix Film Shot at Chicago Outfit

CHICAGO – If Oscar candidate “The Irishman” was portrayed as a Chicago gangster, he would already have been killed for making too many mistakes.

The Chicago outfit has a long and bloody history of retaliation for the mistakes of its infantrymen and bosses, from the withers to the shots. In Hollywood, there is no corporal punishment for blunders or factual errors and only the occasional public shame of moviegoers and, in this case, mobologists.

Over its long three hour span, errors in “The Irishman” include a long list, from visual errors to factual errors concerning the East Coast crowd and Chicago attire.

The film, purported to be a saga true to the reality of vamoosed Teamsters boss Jimmy Hoffa and his relationship with La Cosa Nostra, takes place mainly in the 1950s, 1960s and 1970s. Many of the widely reported errors are related to the period : cars and technologies appearing in scenes that weren’t even made at the time, bad highways and planes; and the New York twin towers in a 1972 scene, although the buildings were not completed until the following year. Popular movies are generally subject to what some might consider a sting, all of which end up becoming blog fodder.

A major lie in the film, an important theme in the story, involves the Chicago crowd and President John F. Kennedy. This will be the subject of a special report by the I-Team on Eyewitness News Sunday evening following the Academy Awards broadcast on ABC7.

Although there has been a long-standing internet debate about the whole premise of the film and how Jimmy Hoffa was lured to death and murdered by thugs in a Detroit suburban home, it is based on the book “I Heard You Paint Houses”. This book presents gangster Frank Sheeran’s version of what happened to Hoffa, and even though the crime scene has been discredited by federal investigators, the fact remains that Sheeran is an alleged Sheeran insider of what happened and the film faithfully repeats it.

But there is also Allen Dorfman, the clever and cunning financier of the Teamsters pension fund in Chicago. In the film, the character of Dorfman is shown with the title on the screen indicating that he was “killed eight times in the head in a Chicago parking lot, 1979”.

While it is true that Dorfman, 60, was shot several times in the head with a .22 caliber pistol – then the Outfit’s murder weapon of choice – it was not a Chicago parking lot and it wasn’t in 1979, as the film claims.

“The fact that the movie” The Irishman “got the date of death wrong for Allen Dorfman is a bit sloppy,” said John Binder, expert and writer from Chicago, Ph.D. and former professor at the University of Illinois to Chicago. “Obviously,” The Irishman “is a movie, but it is based on what is supposed to be a real crime book and it presents itself as a true crime story, so people don’t see it as just another piece of entertainment . “

The fact is that in 1979 Dorfman was still maneuvering millions for the bosses of the Mafia and the Teamsters Central Pension Fund in Chicago. That year, the FBI was just beginning to secretly listen to conversations in his office, where they had hidden listening devices in a new investigation.

Dorfman, an insurance tycoon and close associate of Hoffa and the Outfit, was charged and convicted in 1981 and 1982.

On January 20, 1983, Dorfman was three days before his conviction in federal prison in the corruption case related to the Teamsters pension fund.

As he left a hotel in the northwest suburb of Lincolnwood – not Chicago, as the film says – two masked assassins came from behind and one of them began to explode, continuing to shoot while the business tycoon collapsed on asphalt.

Dorfman was dead in the parking lot of the Hyatt, the infamous purple hotel that has since been demolished. Investigators believed that Dorfman had been murdered “to keep him silent,” the I-Team reported at the time.

No one has ever been charged, which is how most of the 1,100 gangland murders in Chicago happened over the decades.

Dorfman was killed four years after claims by “The Irishman”, a strange mistake for a film with a budget of 150 million dollars and dozens of researchers, helpers and assistants listed in the credits who could have checked the date in a simple Google search.

The I-Team has requested interviews with director Martin Scorsese, actor Robert DeNiro, who plays the main gangster in the film, as well as the writer and author of the book. A spokesperson for Netflix, which distributed the film, said none of them were available.

