Irish coach Andy Farrell believes Eddie Jones will use relegation to Saracens’ Gallagher Premiership to get England back on track.

Premiership Rugby announced last weekend that the reigning English and European champions will have relegated from the Premiership at the end of this season because they have failed to comply with the current season’s salary cap rules.

Eddie Jones believes that son Owen and his English teammates are not distracted by Saracen's indiscretions

They were docked with 35 league points and fined £ 5.36m in November for exceeding the salary cap in the 2016-17, 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons, but the dossier of an investigation, the Lord Dyson had caused these violations, so far it has not been released.

Farrell’s son Owen is captain of England and one of seven Sarries players in the Jones squad for the Six Nations. Jones himself admitted that he would have discussions with his squad before the tournament started.

However, the former English defensive coach does not believe that the World Cup finalists will be prevented from doing their job before their opening game against France on February 2.

“As far as players are concerned, they have many ups and downs to deal with,” said Senior Farrell.

England launched its six-nation campaign against Scotland on February 2nd

“If you switch to a different environment, I find it really refreshing.

“I see Eddie use it to electroplate England.”

Talking to talkSPORT’s James Savundra, Jones downplayed the problem among his players and announced that he would work with his coaching staff to find a solution.

“You were part of a family,” he said. “You can have a good dinner and then something changes at breakfast.

“Someone slept badly or the dog ate someone else’s food and the family is not what it used to be. We will be a different team when we get together.”

“Some players are dealing with problems out of the field,” he added. “We have to sit down and find out how we can progress.”