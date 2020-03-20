Irish passengers stuck in Fuerteventura overnight blame Ryanair ‘overbooking’

All-around 70 Irish folks who have been trapped in Fuerteventura Airport, at the preferred holiday desired destination in Spain, are hoping they can fly residence right now.

The holidaymakers were prevented from boarding a Ryanair flight to Dublin yesterday.

Quite a few of them claim that the airline had overbooked their flight, but did not converse this with them until it arrived time for boarding.

Passenger Jerry Flynn spoke of disorganisation at the gate.

“They announced the gate for the flight, and it was a mad hurry of 200-plus people, jogging down through to attempt and get in advance of the queue.

“Some of us experienced a pink marker on our boarding passes, and ended up instructed to step to one particular aspect, then it received a little bit frantic there for a though, folks have been obtaining offended.

“A person girl experienced a panic assault, she did not know what was going on, striving to get property”

Passengers ended up however at lodging in Fuerteventura overnight, but are because of to fly again this morning.