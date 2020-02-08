Irish political leaders voted for the 2020 general election

Leaders of major Irish political parties voted in the 2020 general election.

The polls will occupy 159 of the 160 seats in the 33rd Dail, with 515 candidates in 39 constituencies.

Martin’s voted, daughter of Fianna Fail leader Micheal Martin said it was “the simplest choice of all time”. pic.twitter.com/qwSIeOyNSN

– aoife-grace moore. (@aoifegracemoore) February 8, 2020

Micheal Martin, flanked by his wife Mary, daughter Aoibhe and sons Micheal Aodh and Cillian, voted early Saturday morning at Ballinlough for a pending press kit, Aoibhe Martin saying it was “the simplest choice of all time “as she did. his ballot.

Mr. Martin kissed his wife outside to wait for the photographers and spoke to voters about what he considered to be an “energetic” campaign.

His opposition rival, the leader of Fine Gael and the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, voted in his local polling station at Castleknock in Dublin around 12:30 p.m.

Mr. Varadkar brought a box of pink candies to give to the center staff and thanked the supporters for their work during the campaign.

Sinn Fein President Mary Lou McDonald with local councilor Seamas McGrattan at St Joseph’s School in Dublin (Niall Carson / PA)

President Michael D Higgins and his wife Sabina voted at St Mary’s Hospital in Dublin, where the President mentioned the mild weather so far.

Green Party leader Eamon Ryan voted at the Clonskeagh Muslim National School in Dublin, while across the city Sinn Fein president Mary Lou McDonald voted at St Joseph’s on the road to Navan, in front of a large media presence that awaited him. .

McDonald posted a video from outside her polling station on social media encouraging all voters to vote on Saturday to “vote for change”.

“Today is a very important day, a day when people are in charge and every vote counts.

“People have told us throughout the campaign that people want change, so we say to vote and vote for this change.”

As the country prepares for the winds and rain brought on by storm Ciara, most major cities are unaffected by weather conditions early Saturday afternoon, which pollsters say may help more participation. higher than other years.