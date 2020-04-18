Irish voice technology company SoapBox Labs raises 5.8 million euros

SoapBox Labs, a well-known Irish technology company that provides voice recognition technologies to children, has raised 5.8 million euros to bring the total investment guaranteed to date to 10.2 million euros.

The company intends to use this money to significantly expand the business after spending many years developing its revolutionary technology.

SoapBox uses artificial intelligence and deep learning to develop cloud-based voice recognition solutions specifically for young children aged three to 12. This technology has been popularly dubbed “Siri for Kids,” although it is more complex than it suggests, as a child. speech behavior differs greatly from adults.

In addition to being used by IT companies, SoapBox voice technology is also increasingly used by manufacturers of smart toys. To date, the company has obtained nearly 30 global licenses with customers and should soon reach profitability.

Founded in 2013, the company was named one of the hottest start-ups in Europe by Wired magazine last year, while founder and CEO Patricia Scanlon was also named one of the 50 best women in technology to the world by Forbes.

Contributors

Longtime Dublin-based donors, Elkstone Capital and Astia, a San Francisco-based network that invests in high-growth women-led businesses, led the latest fundraiser with a number of private investors . The company also received funding from the Government’s Disruptive Technology Innovation Fund.

“I started the business seven years ago and it has taken a long time to research and develop to get to the point where we can step on the gas and start evolving,” said former researcher Scanlon. at Bell. Laboratories with more than 20 years of experience in voice recognition.

She said the company had seen huge interest from companies in using its technology for distance learning before the Covid-19 crisis, and that it has increased sharply in recent weeks.

“We are one of the few independent voice recognition companies on the market, which is extremely important in terms of privacy. We are a source of trust for information technology providers because we only generate revenue from our technology, ”said Ms. Scanlon.

“We are the only voice recognition company that can do voice technology at this level of precision and we believe there are huge opportunities for us.”

SoapBox technology has recently been selected by a leading American research institute for use in a $ 30 million (€ 27.6 million) educational program aimed at boosting children’s literacy rates. The initiative is supported by Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and his wife as part of their Chan Zuckerberg initiative.

The company also recently teamed up with Microsoft to bring its technology to the tech giant’s Azure platform as part of a pilot project.

“SoapBox Labs is truly at the forefront of voice technology for children globally – and with voice technology becoming so essential and with huge growth in multi-market usage expected to come, it’s a Irish company, I’m sure we will all be hearing a lot more, “said Alan Merriman, director of Elkstone.