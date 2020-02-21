[irish-wild-video-game-cooking:-braised-rabbit-with-irish-curry-and-potatoes-in-“braising-the-wild”]

Jack Hennessy commences a collection of Irish-related dishes in “Braising the Wild” with Braised Rabbit with Irish Curry and Potatoes. If you had questioned me to guess what he would make very first, I would have never ever guessed this.

BRAISED RABBIT WITH IRISH CURRY AND POTATOES

St. Patrick’s Day is much less than a month absent and foremost up to this significant Irish feast I’ll be sharing some of my favored Irish wild match recipes. Irish curry and potatoes is a beloved in Irish pubs, nevertheless the recipe is adopted from British curry, which was adopted from Indian curry. I am applying the term “adopted” loosely in this article.

Even so, when there are a lot of spices in this sauce, it is worth it, and this is one of my all-time favorites. You are undoubtedly welcome to substitute any white-meat sport for the rabbit, however it may possibly affect Crock Pot cooking time.

Elements (four servings):

one rabbit skinned, dressed and quarter (somewhere around two-one/2 pounds)

Light-weight dusting of salt and pepper

one cup rooster stock

one honeycrisp apple, diced

1 pound potatoes washed, diced and fried

Irish curry sauce

1 medium onion, diced

1 Honeycrisp apple, peeled, seeded and diced

1 ounce freshly minced ginger

1 tablespoon freshly minced garlic

one tablespoon malt vinegar

2 cups hen stock

2 tablespoons flour

one tablespoon tomato paste

one tablespoon brown sugar

two tablespoons curry powder

one tablespoons paprika

1 teaspoon cinnamon

one teaspoon all-spice

1 teaspoon cumin

one teaspoon floor turmeric

one teaspoon ground coriander

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1 teaspoon black pepper

To put together sauce, warmth a slim layer of canola oil to 350 levels Fahrenheit on medium in a significant skillet. Add diced apple, onion, ginger and garlic to skillet and dust with salt and pepper. Cook right until onions and apple are comfortable then deglaze with malt vinegar.

Incorporate spices and rooster inventory. Simmer for 10 minutes. Include flour and stir extensively.

Place skillet contents into foods processor and blend comprehensively. Once entirely blended, position again in skillet and retain on very low, stirring generally and very careful not to burn up. Salt to taste.

To grill rabbit, heat barbecue grill until finally coals are crimson and flaming or propane is set to medium heat. With a area-dressed rabbit, quarter the rabbit and evenly salt and pepper all sides. Position pieces on grill and sear all sides.

Clear away and put rabbit pieces in a Crock Pot, insert 1 cup rooster stock and one diced honeycrisp apple. Protect and established warmth to low and timer to four hrs. Test after two several hours, use two forks to individual and shred meat from bones. Immediately after the whole four hours, meat really should conveniently flake from bones, even ribs. Be Careful not to provide small bones with shredded rabbit.

To get ready potatoes, wash 1 pound of potatoes and dice into cubes. Put diced potatoes into a significant pot and deal with with h2o. Warmth pot on substantial until h2o starts to steam. Prior to drinking water starts off to boil, drain drinking water. Evenly salt and pepper potatoes while they dry in massive pot.

Warmth an inch of canola oil in a deep sauté pan on medium warmth to 350 degrees. Insert potatoes and change to heat to medium-substantial. Transform potatoes often to reach a golden texture on all sides. Once potatoes are golden brown, remove from oil and established on a serviette-covered plate.

To provide, insert four ounces of potatoes to plate and address with 5 to 6 ounces of shredded rabbit and a helping of curry sauce. Optional: garnish with freshly minced parsley.