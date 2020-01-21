IRL Rebecca from ‘The Circle’ talked about how she saw her BF flirt

CONTENTS WARNING: The following article contains mild spoilers. Continue at your own risk.

If you somehow failed to beat everyone The circle – Netflix’s really crazy social media competition series and its first really massive breakout hit of 2020 – let yourself be surprised what you’re doing now and get started right away. It is one of the best rides ever.

The key to the concept of the show was its relative anonymity among its competitors; The people on the show were isolated in their own apartments and were only allowed to communicate with each other via text.

This not only meant that people could represent very different versions of themselves if they wanted, but also that they could represent very different people.

To that end, no one has managed to play a better world game than Rebecca aka Seaburn.

As Rebecca, Seaburn played with emotions, portrayed a deeply emotional character, and almost certainly ripped Shubham’s heart in two because it turned out that the girl he was painfully developing unrequited feelings for (“like a sister to me”, mine) DAMN ASS, Shooby) is someone else entirely.

But above all, Rebecca flirted. With other guys. Some of them were also catfish.

It gets even more wrinkled when you consider that Seaburn used photos of his actual IRL girlfriend to portray the Rebecca trick, which meant that he was technically flirting with men other than his own girlfriend, and that ethical boundaries should be borne in mind.

At the end of the first season of the series, Netflix posted a short video interview with the real Rebecca, aka Sami, that explained what it was like to watch her boyfriend flirt with guys other than her.

She also explained what it was like to watch Seaburn try to wade through * this * menstrual chat.

“My left side is starting to hurt a lot.” You know the first rule of cat fishing! Not specified! Nothing special !!!!

Netflix still has to confirm whether the series will get a second season or not, but if the virtually overwhelming response from fans is expected, it’s only a matter of time.