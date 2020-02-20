[Irmo taking pictures target observed in vehicle has died]

IRMO, SC (WOLO) – Irmo Law enforcement confirmed late Wednesday night time that the target in the afternoon capturing in the Ballentine area has died. The victim has not been discovered.

The investigation shut down part of Old Dutch Fork Road but as of 10: 30 p.m., Irmo Police confirmed the scene experienced cleared and the road had reopened.

—————

Authentic Story:

One particular individual was shot Wednesday afternoon in Irmo in the vicinity of the 185 block of Outdated Dutch Fork Road.

Law enforcement responded to the Ballentine region all around 3 p.m. and identified one individual with a gun shot wound inside a auto.

According to Irmo PD, portion of Previous Dutch Fork Street has been shut down as the circumstances bordering the capturing are investigated.

Law enforcement say there had been many others inside of the auto who are cooperating with investigators.

SLED is aiding with the crime scene processing to aid accumulate proof and facts to support have an understanding of what transpired within the vehicle.

There is no research underway for any one else at this time and no danger to the bordering place.

The roadway will be shut down for a whilst lengthier when investigators keep on to lookup for evidence.

Irmo PD has urged drivers to stay away from the region if possible.