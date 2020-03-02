[Irmo’s Dustin Johnson to skip Olympics in Tokyo]

Dustin Johnson will skip the men’s Olympic golf tournament exterior of Tokyo this summer, becoming the initially really rated player to take a go on the occasion.

Johnson’s agent, David Winkle, confirmed the conclusion initial documented by Golfweek.

Ranked fifth in the earth, Johnson was in line to be just one of four Us citizens qualified for the 60-participant event scheduled to get started on July 30. Winkle cited the condensed PGA Tour routine and Johnson’s want to be well prepared for the FedEx Cup playoffs, which begin a limited time immediately after the Olympics, as his explanations for skipping the Online games.

“You just can’t do it all, given the recently compressed program,” Winkle stated in an e mail. “Dustin and some others figured out a whole lot about by themselves and what functions for them very last 12 months, so I applaud him for not overextending himself and retaining his own priorities in line.”

Johnson was eligible for the 2016 Olympics in Rio, where Justin Rose won the gold medal. Johnson elected not to perform, as did other people, owing to fears around the Zika virus.

This time, Winkle explained, it’s additional about scheduling. The men’s Olympic tournament begins just 11 times just after the conclusion of The Open at Royal St. George’s in Sandwich, England. The Open is two months immediately after a Globe Golf Championship celebration in Memphis, Tennessee, and that is two months right after the U.S. Open.

The FedEx Cup playoffs begin 11 days right after the Olympic match with the Northern Belief in Boston, adopted by the BMW Championship and the Tour Championship in consecutive months.

Winkle stated Johnson gave the Olympics significant assumed, and “as significantly as he would be honored to be an Olympian, the FedEx Cup playoffs are also pretty essential to him, he definitely desires to gain them ahead of his time is finished and feels that he would not be supplying himself the greatest opportunity to do so if he included a lengthy global journey just prior to their commencing.”

The competition for the U.S. individuals figures to be fierce. The top 4 in the rankings — as extensive as they are ranked among the the best 15 in the planet — are qualified at the cutoff date of June 22, which is next the U.S. Open.

At the minute, 10 U.S. gamers are rated among the the top 15 in the entire world, led by Brooks Koepka, who has claimed he is wavering on the determination. Justin Thomas, Johnson, Patrick Cantlay, Webb Simpson, Patrick Reed, Tiger Woods, Xander Schauffele, Bryson DeChambeau and Tony Finau are the players rated among the major 15.

With the Gamers Championship, WGC-Dell Systems Match Participate in, the Masters, PGA Championship and U.S. Open all to be performed prior to the qualification day, there claims to be loads of movement in the procedure.

Johnson is a 20-time PGA Tour winner who also captured the 2016 U.S. Open.