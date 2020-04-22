IRobot’s shares were underweight in J.P. Morgan at the time of the valuation

iRobot shares (IRBT) – Get Report fell after the consumer assistance company was downgraded to neutral underweight by analyst J. Stro Morgan Mark Strouse.

He reduced his share price target for iRobot to $ 41 from $ 43.

The recent headline increase was “unjustified,” Strouse wrote in a report, according to Bloomberg.

Since hitting the bottom on March 18, iRobot stocks have risen 50%, compared to an 18% gain for the S&P 500 index.

The iRobot stock is overrated, representing “a weaker than expected start of the year” and “likely to have significantly reduced short-term consumer spending on high-end discretionary products,” he wrote in a report, according to Bloomberg.

Of course, the coronavirus pandemic is responsible for much of this, Strouse noted.

The company’s outlook is “unfavorably short-term slanted,” he said. “IRBT is already a crowded short film.”

In February, iRobot predicted that by 2020, overall, revenue would be between $ 1.32 billion and $ 1.35 billion. And on March 23, iRobot forecast first-quarter 2020 revenue from $ 175 to $ 185 million.

But in March, the company said, “due to the uncertainty surrounding covid-19, including its duration and wider macroeconomic impact, as well as the evolving rate exclusion process, iRobot is withdrawing its financial expectations for (all year) 2020 delivered last month. “

At the same time, the Bedford, Massachusetts company said in March that its request to the government for tariff exclusion for its Roomba robot vacuum cleaner products is progressing, although it has not yet been approved.

IRobot shares were recently trading at $ 49.80, down 2.2%, compared to a gain of 1.6% for the S&P 500 index.

