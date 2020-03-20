Iron Maiden Postpones Tour Of Australia And New Zealand

IRON MAIDEN‘s Australia and New Zealand dates in Might have been postponed until finally even more observe. This is thanks to the ongoing coronavirus situation and latest authorities instruction.

MAIDEN‘s Australian tour with special friends KILLSWITCH Interact was scheduled to kick off on May perhaps 1 in Perth and conclude on May 11 in Melbourne.

Tour promoters TEG Dainty suggest ticket holders to keep on to their authentic tickets and await further information and facts.

If you obtain you’re unable to go to the new dates when they are introduced, refunds will be obtainable at the stage of purchase.

IRON MAIDEN‘s manager Rod Smallwood states: “Aussie and Kiwi Troopers, we are massively unhappy not to be seeing our enthusiasts in Australia and New Zealand in May owing to the understandable federal government concert bans encompassing coronavirus. Unfortunately, these are complicated and unsure periods for us all.

“We nonetheless intend to carry this terrific ‘Legacy Of The Beast’ present to you all as before long we can and I assure we will do every thing we can to accomplish this with our promoters and issue to what is happening around us globally.

“And to our brilliant supporters everywhere… We also recognize that followers with tickets to shows in some of the other nations on our intensive 2020 tour will be nervous for news and updates. You can be guaranteed we will retain you instantly updated listed here with any other changes, by region, that could develop into necessary as soon as we hear of them from the formal govt channels.

“Thank you for your endurance and for bearing with us. We hope to see you all!

“Take care of yourselves, be protected and be wise.”



Posted by Iron Maiden on Thursday, March 19, 2020

