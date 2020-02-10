Iron Maiden say they “will never retire”

Iron Maiden’s Bruce Dickinson said the band would “never retire” at an event with fans.

As Dickinson on “What Does This Button Do?” (What does this button do?) Spoken, a one-man show with questions and answers with fans, Dickinson was asked by a fan what would happen after the current members resigned.

Dickinson replied, “There is always hope … there will be plenty of Iron members. We won’t have … damn holograms. You know what I mean? You can actually have real Iron Maiden members who look like this like us, but not us.

“… Then we can just sit back and pay royalties and not do any work … It will never happen because we will never retire.”

Last month, Iron Maiden drummer Nicko McBrain apparently teased that new music from the metal veterans might be on the way.

The longtime Sticksman has refused to confirm a follow-up to “Book of Souls” from 2015, but says fans should pay close attention to the band’s official website.

He said to BackstageAxxess: “Check out this section: IronMaiden.com. That is all I have to say. “

In the meantime, the band’s guitarist, Adrian Smith, has recently teamed up with Justin Chancellor from Tool and Shavo Odadjian from System Of A Down for a star-studded jam session.

The trio got together last weekend at what appears to be a birthday party for Smith’s wife Nathalie. Odadjian shared photos from the session on Instagram.