Iron Maiden’s Bruce Dickinson: “We Will Never Retire”

Video footage filmed by fans Bruce DickinsonThe one-man speaking show on February 8th at Sala Radio in Bucharest, Romania can be seen below. The performance, synchronized “What is the button doing?” after this IRON MAIDEN The singer’s autobiography of the same name included a question-and-answer session with the fans.

Asked by a fan what happens IRON MAIDEN after the current members retire, Dickinson replied, “I like that. There is always hope. ‘There will be a lot after the current members retire IRON Members. We don’t even have to fuck holograms. You know what I mean? You can actually have real IRON MAIDEN Members who look like us but are not us. It’s good. I like it. That’s not a bad idea. Then we can just sit back and pay royalties and not do any work. Good idea! It will never happen because we will never retire. “

Last July IRON MAIDEN bass player Steve Harris also told SiriusXM‘s “Tribe nation” that nothing was said GIRL retiring soon, although all members are over 60 years old.

“We all have a feeling that if we feel that we can no longer cut it, we will discuss it and that will probably be the end,” he said. “But at the moment we don’t feel that way. We have the feeling that we are definitely still pulling our weight, so to speak. We’re just fine. So far so good. I don’t want to try fate, but.” We are doing well. “

Dickinson joined IRON MAIDEN 1981 replaced Paul Di’Annoand debuted on the album in 1982 with the band “The number of the beast”, He left the band in 1993, pursued several solo projects and rejoined in 1999.

Rumors spread this last December IRON MAIDEN had already finished working on a new studio album.

The British heavy metal legends have not released fresh music since 2015 “The Book of Souls” LP recorded in Paris, France in late 2014 with a long-time producer Kevin “Caveman” Shirley,

“What is the button doing?”, landed at No. 10 on the New York Times “Hardcover Nonfiction” bestseller list. It was released in the United States in October 2017 Dey Street Books (earlier There books), an imprint of Harper Collins publishers,

“What is the button doing?” is Dickinson‘s third book. He previously published two satirical novels, “The Adventures of Lord Iffy Boatrace” about the English upper classes and “The Missionary Position” about televangelism.

DickinsonThe 61-year-old last August has some other interests besides music. He is a licensed commercial pilot and owns an airline. He also did acting and brewed beer.



(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5wxLNAOYk14 (/ embed)

