IRS ‘Get My Payment’ stimulus for critical update – News – The Palm Beach Post

The heavily criticized Internal Revenue Service website’s “Get My Payment” tool could be making a difference.

IRS.gov’s “Get My Payments” tool is designed to help people track their recovery payments and allow taxpayers to submit direct deposit information to the IRS as needed to get financial impact payments faster.

But nationwide, taxpayers continue to express great frustration, especially when they try to use the system but then see words like “Payment status not available”.

The IRS will begin “scheduled outages” on Friday and Saturday after an earlier scheduled outage on Thursday. The “Get My Payment” tool is not available from 10 a.m. Eastern Standard Time around 1 p.m. “due to scheduled maintenance” on those days.

The IRS is expected to make “critical system upgrades.”

“In an effort to improve the user experience and address some of the concerns that arise, our programmers make critical system upgrades,” the IRS said in an alert.

The IRS has often added new information online to try to explain some of the problems people face. But it has been clear that more work needs to be done on the system since it was introduced on 15 April.

For example, according to the IRS, users of the tool will see the message “Payment status not available” if “the app doesn’t have your information yet or you’re not eligible for payment.”

The wording itself can be very confusing for taxpayers who, based on their income, are entitled to see the statement “Payment status not available”.

Several readers told me that the system prevents them from entering their bank account information if they do not owe taxes and have not received a refund in recent tax years. Some people end up with zero in their tax return, but then can’t use the tool. A few readers who claimed to have IT experience said the problem was a programming error.

According to the IRS, about 80 million taxpayers were on their way to see the annoyance charges deposited directly into bank accounts during the first week of April 13th. That’s just under half of eligible.

This week, more money was deposited regularly; and the IRS had said that checks are mailed in 5 million installments per week. According to some estimates, mailing these checks can take up to 20 weeks.

Checks are issued in the reverse “adjusted gross profit” order – starting with those with the lowest income first.

People are still upset this week and are unable to use the Get Payment tool to help them understand when or how they got their money.

No one needs to use the “Get My Payment” tool to pick up stimuli, even though some people are confused and think wrongly that they need to log online to get money.

The IRS updated the page starting April 17 to say:

“Get my payment” returns “Payment status not available” for several reasons, including: “

You must file a tax return, but:

We have not prepared processing for your 2019 return

The app does not have your information yet; We’re working to add new information so more people can use it.

You do not usually make a refund, and:

You used non-bank accounts: Enter your payment information here, but we haven’t processed your entry yet

You will receive an SSA or RRB Form 1099 or SSI or VA benefits; data has not yet been uploaded to our systems for people who do not usually file a tax return.

