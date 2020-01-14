IRS opens an early free file program, but there are things to consider

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NEXSTAR) – The official start of the tax season is still a few weeks away. However, if you want to focus on submission, the Internal Revenue Service has announced that you can do so now. However, keep in mind that not everyone can start yet.

If you’ve earned $ 69,000 or less in 2019, the IRS file maker now allows you to jump into this year’s tax season with the free IRS file program.

“It’s safe, it’s safe, it’s easy, and it’s free,” said IRS Jodi Reynolds.

Reynolds said the free file program is now online, giving taxpayers the opportunity to start early.

“We work hand in hand with 10 different partners to give taxpayers the ability to archive electronically for free as long as they meet certain requirements,” said Reynolds.

The partners are listed on the free IRS file website.

However, officials said that at least one of the ten sign-up partners should have an option for you as long as you are below this income threshold of $ 69,000. However, they warn you to submit early just because you qualify.

“You want to wait until you are finished with your submission, all your documents, and everything from your employers and investment companies,” Reynolds said.

However, filing earlier or later can also protect you from fraud, as fraudsters have less time to submit a hoax using your social security number.

Please note the following: If you submit before the official start date, you will not receive your tax refund early.

“The registration season isn’t officially open until January 27th, so if you release the file this weekend, the software company will hold back your return and send it to us immediately,” said Reynolds.

LATEST FROM NEXSTAR DC: