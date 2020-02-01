Irving honors Kobe with an explosion of 54 points against Bulls | Sports

Brooklyn Nets’ Kyrie Irving # 11 shoots the ball against the Chicago Bulls on January 31, 2020 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. – NBAE Nathaniel S. Butler / NBAE via Getty Images / AFP image

NEW YORK, Oct. / PRNewswire / – Kyrie Irving yesterday channeled his inner “Mamba mentality” by setting Chicago on fire for 54 points when the Brooklyn Nets knocked down Bulls 133-118 at the Barclays Center.

Irving’s electrifying performance caused him to shoot 19 out of 23 off the field when he made his first 10 shots of the game before finishing with a dominant course in the fourth.

“I shot a few shots in the first half, so I just kept going,” said Irving. “The Kobe mentality and the Mamba mentality keep going, keep going. It feels good.”

Irving scored a season high with seven three-point points in nine attempts for the Nets, who have defeated Chicago for the ninth time in their last eleven games.

“I’m just happy to play the game I love again. The nicest sound is to hear these fans and have my family here, ”he said.

Irving produced his second 50-point game this season and the fourth of his career.

He reached 50 points with a three-hand that increased the lead to 123-106 with 5:33. He ended his night with a standing ovation of 2:43.

It was the third highest score for Irving and the eighth 50-point game in Nets history. His career peak at Cleveland in 2015 was 57 points.

The Nets led 107-99 when Irving came back 9:14 in the fourth quarter.

He scored 10 direct Brooklyn points and extended the lead 7:43 to 117-103.

Elsewhere, Nikola Jokic flirted with a triple doubles and Will Barton scored 24 points when the Denver Nuggets knocked out Milwaukee Bucks’ nine-game winning streak with a 127: 115 win.

Jokic ended the competition with 15 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists for the nuggets. All nine players who took part in the competition achieved double-digit results.

Michael Porter had 15 points and 11 rebounds before suffering an ankle injury in the fourth quarter.

Malik Beasley added 16 points and Monte Morris had 14 for Denver, who had the best season with 22 three points but missed another 24.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 31 points, 16 rebounds and nine assists, Khris Middleton added 24 points and Eric Bledsoe scored 15 in the loss.

Pascal Siakam also had 30 points and visiting Toronto Raptors extended their winning streak to 10 games by passing the fighting Detroit Pistons 105-92.

Serge Ibaka scored 21 points, and Fred VanVleet scored 16 points, eight rebounds and nine assists for the Raptors, who made 51 percent of their attempted shots.

Norman Powell led Toronto’s reserves with 12 points, seven rebounds and three steals, and Chris Boucher was successful with eight points and seven rebounds.

Toronto center Marc Gasol missed the game with a thigh injury.

Nick Nurse also led the Toronto Raptors to the NBA title in his first season as an NBA coach, and now he’s coaching one of the teams in the All-Star game in his second season on February 16.

The victory of the Raptors secured them the best record in the Eastern Conference among the teams whose coaches qualified for the award and gave the coach the nurse’s nod. He will train the Giannis team. – AFP