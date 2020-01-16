Irving Park stabbing: Raul Silveyra accused of murder when stabbing the death of Jasinto Ortiz

A man is accused of murder after allegedly bringing someone home and stabbing them fatally during a fight in Irving Park, police say.

Raul Silveyra, Jr., 26, was arrested on the stabbing Tuesday night scene and was later charged with first-degree murder in Jasinto Ortiz’s death, Chicago police said.

The two would have met in a bar and went to Silveyra’s house, where they claimed that Ortiz was stabbed to death, a law enforcement source said.

Raul Silveyra, police of Jr.Chicago

Officers responded to the 3,700 block of North Sacramento Avenue around 3:45 PM and found a man on the sidewalk with stab wounds to his stomach, Chicago police said.

Ortiz, 38, was declared dead on the spot, according to the Cook County medical examination office. He lived in Belmont Central.

An autopsy decided that his death was a murder due to several sharp power injuries, the medical investigator’s office said.

Silveyra is expected to appear on Thursday for a bond hearing.

