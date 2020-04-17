Is a $ 1,200 Stimulus Check Enough? Often, it’s a “big change in the long run”

Subscribe to Outbreak. Daily articles on the coronavirus pandemic and its impact on the global business are compiled and delivered to your inbox free of charge.

Melanie Haze and tens of millions of other Americans ask the same question as when stimulus checks began to arrive: how can I prioritize the payment of a one-time relief that is not enough?

Hayes and his family receive $ 3,400 to $ 1,200 each for himself and his husband, and $ 500 for each of his two children. The plan was to use it to cover two months’ worth of mortgage payments for the home of the Cutting Edge Cafe in their home in Chesapeake, Virginia.

“And that’s probably what we’re trying to do,” said Hayes, 33. “But in the midst of all this, Matt’s car finally died on us.”

Hayes said the cafe is still open and fulfilling takeout and delivery orders, but sales have fallen by at least 50%. Where would the $ 3,400 apply better? Another difficult question.

“I am grateful for all the support we receive,” she said.

The Internal Revenue Service has processed more than 80 million stimulus packages on April 10 as a highlight of efforts to strengthen the $ 2.2 trillion US economy. Americans earning less than $ 75,000 or less than $ 150,000 for a couple are eligible for a full payment of $ 1,200 per adult, plus $ 500 per child under 17 years of age.

“This is not enough money to float most families,” said Sandra Black, a professor of economics at Columbia University and a senior researcher at the Brookings Institution. “And this shutdown isn’t over yet.”

That reality is putting pressure on another round of federal support for the coronavirus pandemic. Some Democrats, including the House Financial Services Commission Chairman Maxine Waters, California, have proposed spending thousands of dollars each month on families until the end of the health crisis.

The impact of the check is very different. For many, if not the majority of those who are unemployed or whose incomes have plummeted, paying for economic consequences, as it is called, cannot be covered by expenses alone. To date, at least 22 million Americans have filed claims that they are unemployed and some of the people still working have seen wage cuts.

In addition, some lenders are reported to decorate the stimulating payments of debited customers.

“It is essential to remember the key features of this shock. It hits people very unevenly,” said Fan Sanchez, an economist at the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis.

Barely bridge

For Larirou Karumba in San Francisco, the exciting money will barely be a bridge. She has been working at a 4-star hotel since early March for $ 26 an hour from a housekeeping job. While her union is struggling to maintain these interests, she is still paying for her donation to a medical plan.

“I have a lot of invoices,” she plans to use a portion of the $ 2,200 check she received on Wednesday to cover costs including $ 10,000 of credit card debt.

She has been provided with a deferral of car and credit card payments, which means she has more rent in the future and she maintains a good credit rating so she can access student loans for her children I want to keep it up to date.

Even for those who are still working, the scaryness of lost income remains, potentially affecting the habits of future spending and savings.

Rolando Trevino, an electrician who installs power systems for telecommunications infrastructure in San Antonio, Texas, is doing a “must have” job and earns about $ 65,000 a year. The calmness of some of his colleagues is not lost to him.

Store the windfall

Given his relatively mundane position, he was surprised when his $ 1,200 incentive check appeared in his bank account. He briefly thought about repayment of his $ 1,000 Visa card balance. Then he decided to store the wind dip as a cushion for further deterioration of the economic situation.

“It’s good to set it aside a bit, which means if this lasts for the summer,” he said. “You never know.”

In Boxford, Massachusetts, Amanda Bridge has a hard time understanding everything. Shortly before the pandemic, she moved her two adopted children to her parents’ farm and thought that offerings such as horses, goats, chickens and donkeys would be an ideal family environment. .

Exciting money funds “food, bills, entertainment” and could potentially fund a children’s pool if the weather gets warm, so she’s still hired from home in her HR job. Mr Bridge said.

38-year-old David Crotz, a senior graphic designer at an engineering firm in Houston, said $ 1,200 was a bonus that wouldn’t make a big difference if employers reduced their 9% annual salary to less than $ 72,000. I am. Reduce salary.

“I’ll leave it in the bank. I’ll take it with me when I need it,” said Klotz. “But if I need it, it’s not enough to get me in the long run.”

The truth is, for most Americans, “it’s a big change in the long run,” he said.

