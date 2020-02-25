is-a-ben-affleck-impersonator-catfishing-persons-on-courting-apps?

The actor promises he’s not on any courting applications

Ben Affleck would like you to know that he is surely not on any relationship apps.

Considering the fact that his really public break up with Jennifer Garner, the actor seems to have embraced his job as a type of sad divorced male, even coming thoroughly clean about his alcoholism and self-loathing in a the latest New York Situations interview in which he known as his divorce “the biggest regret” of his existence.

Contrary to lots of a fellow 40-one thing divorcée, on the other hand, Ben Affleck has not turned to dating apps. At least, not according to Ben Affleck, that is.

“I am not on Tinder, Grinder, Grindr, Brinder, Grinder, Bumble, Humble. I am not on any of them,” the actor told Diane Sawyer in a Good Early morning The usa interview last week. “I have no judgment about folks who are,” he added. “Great… But not me.”

It will make sense that Affleck is not on any of the courting apps he outlined, especially looking at most of the words and phrases he said are not in fact the names of actual courting applications.

However, irrespective of Affleck’s staunch denial that he is not on any dating applications, actual or imagined, an within scoop courtesy of Webpage Six implies if not.

Back in Oct, the outlet described that Affleck was “looking for love” on extremely-exceptional dating application to the stars Raya. According to Page 6, the actor was “relying on the celeb-pleasant app” to come across dates. When reports at the time suggested Affleck was employing the app frequently, frequently updating his pics and bio, and even shifting his profile tune to Bob Marley’s overtly weepy “Guava Jelly,” Affleck’s most recent feedback feel to dispute these rumors.

“I am not on any web sites, I have no tunes,” the actor told Excellent Early morning The united states.

This discrepancy, as a variety of shops have mentioned, indicates the risk of a Ben Affleck catfish on the loose. But this, as Vice pointed out, begs nonetheless a further concern: If you’re likely to impersonate a movie star on a courting application, why, with all due regard, would you opt for Ben Affleck?

There is, of course, the risk that Affleck was the moment a frequent on the app prior to deleting it. Again in October, a resource reportedly explained to Website page 6 that the actor was no for a longer period on Raya. Even though Affleck appeared to be just take a reasonably dismissive angle towards the report in general when Sawyer introduced it up during the GMA job interview, he did not appear to specify that he is not now, nor has ever been, on a relationship application. So when a Ben Affleck catfish may well stay at large, it is also achievable that the catfish was the genuine Ben Affleck just after all.

Still yet another concept? Ben Affleck, possessing missed the memo that it is no lengthier 2013, could be lying about his dating app patterns. Meanwhile, it’s also probably not solely outside the realm of possibility that Website page 6 could have perhaps fabricated their report a minimal. Everything could occur!

Possibly way, the excellent information is that regardless of Affleck’s dismissive angle, homosexual courting application Grindr (which Affleck called out by name and/or flagrant adulteration of title no much less than 3 periods in his checklist of courting applications he is surely not on) is nevertheless prepared to welcome the actor with open up arms.

don’t knock it till you test it @BenAffleck pic.twitter.com/MlwsJwGRsa — Grindr (@Grindr) February 22, 2020

“Don’t knock it until you try out it,” Grindr tweeted at Affleck.

So which Ben Affleck is the authentic Ben Affleck? Avid Raya person? Liar? Target of media rumor mill? Potential Grindr consumer? We may possibly under no circumstances know. Perhaps Ben Affleck himself was the true Ben Affleck catfish all along.

