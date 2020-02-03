Is a reunion in 2020 with Patriots at stake?

Greg Olsen, a tight end in search of a team, rose above the Tom Brady sound and created a very intriguing plot twist during Fox’s Super Bowl pregame show on Sunday.

“They’re trying to get Gronk back, and if they don’t get him, I’m in third place,” Olsen said of the Patriots and their former close-knit Rob Gronkowski.

Interesting.

A Gronk return, especially with a renegotiated, more cap-friendly contract, would do more than give Tom Brady a well-known target, it would remove Brady apologists from the crutch they use every time Brady throws an incomplete pass: he has no weapons.

In the absence of a Gronk return to the Patriots, who still retain his rights, it is worth remembering what happened in the last nine weeks of the Patriots season, including a loss in the first round before the Titans. The Patriots went 4-5. Brady’s statistics: a completion rate of 56.6, attempt of 5.9 yards per pass, 11 touchdown passes and five interceptions.

Worse than those mediocre figures was the side issue that accompanied them. The goals of Brady’s passes were destroyed from many angles, in case someone whispered that a quarterback would decrease at the age of 42.

Does anyone really feel like replaying that scenario every time Brady has a substandard performance at the age of 43 and the Patriots lose a game?

No worries when Gronk returns. It helps Brady and silences the choir without weapons.

Olsen’s revelations created the reality that Gronk who does not return from his retirement is a greater cause for concern than Brady retires or leaves via a free agency.

If Gronk retires and Brady demands that more than $ 30 million be paid, how does that make sense for the Patriots? It would make Brady work again with weapons that he clearly considered inferior to those with which he had become accustomed to beating. It does not matter that he used to make such receivers better, and now they are more likely to make them worse by undermining their trust, nobody wants to hear that, because that would be a recognition that he is getting older.

Paying Brady for what he has achieved would be the right thing to do in a world without a salary limit, but that is not the reality. The cold, hard facts of maths dictate that the less the Patriots pay Brady, the more likely they are to win with him, because it gives them more money to offend talented teammates.

Throwing tons of money at Brady and leaving little to upgrade the rest of the offensive units became an even riskier strategy last week when unparalleled offensive line coach Dante Scarnecchia announced his retirement. So Brady would try to throw at targets that frustrated him and do it in a hurry because the pass protection could be worse.

Belichick would have served better to ask Brady for a pay cut and an improvement in the positions around the quarterback.

This would be different than in previous seasons, when Brady took less than he was worth to relieve pressure on the salary limit. Now this would be more a case in which he is paid in accordance with the value of a 43-year-old QB that comes from a substandard second half of the season.

Belichick could also choose door no. 3 and simply let Brady run through a free desk, transfer the team to no. 4, Jarrett Stidham, and use the savings to upgrade other positions. Or Belichick can sign or exchange a free agent for a quarterback.

It doesn’t seem like the Patriots are going to do that without a fight. Brady told Jim Gray at WestwoodOne that he spoke with the Patriots.

“I’m not going to work out much more than that, but yes, I have,” Brady said.

Hmmm. Would they have discussed more than dollars? Would they have contributed to a pitch plan to induce Gronk to retire?