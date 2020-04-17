Is a ‘too hot to handle’ scenario described? Bc This content is really wild

Netflix’s love for blindness has become an obsession with many streaming following its debut on the platform earlier this year, and with the arrival of Too Too Care, fans of all things reality TV dating have with their next fix. The new series has been described as Netflix’s answer to Love Island, and follows a group of ten singletons as they move into an exotic pillow where love and affection are forbidden. But is the script writing too hot to handle? Here’s everything you need to know about Netflix’s latest reality offer.

There is no official word on whether writing a script is too hot. However, given the scheme presented as a reality competition, this is probably not the case. While some elements may be orchestrated by the production team – challenges, dates, and so forth – the contestants are likely left to their own devices. I contacted Netflix for confirmation and will update with any new information if and when it becomes available.

According to the program’s official brief, Too Hot to Handle follows a group of ten “hot young singles from around the world” as they embark on a summer adventure in paradise. Contestants are diagnosed as “committed fobs” themselves and usually opt for casual rounds in the outside world. However, in a tremendous twist, islanders must avoid all forms of “dumb sausage” throughout their stay to grab the $ 100.00 prize.

Kissing, heavy petting and “self-gratification of any kind” are strictly prohibited, and with each rule break, the final prize money is reduced.

Netflix YouTube

Much like Love is Blind, the format of Netflix’s source intends to shed light on deeper, non-physical relationships. However, participants will be tempted to stray from the laws of the villa with the help of a series of flirtatious games and workshops aimed at helping them find a perfect match.

The singles ’happy lineup is a pretty diverse bunch, and includes Canadian travel influencer, British rugby player, former America’s Top Model challenger, fitness and nutrition coach, LA-based singer and vegan swimsuit. designer.

Too Hot to Treat is coming to Netflix on Friday, April 17, and if you’re looking to spice up your next streaming session, this series is for you.